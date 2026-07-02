Mets Trade Deadline Big Board: Targets & Trade Chips Ranked as July Arrives

It’s officially July, one full month out from baseball’s busiest day, and still, many teams are unsure what path they’ll take at the MLB Trade Deadline. For many teams, it’ll be obvious, as their decisions will be based on record. The Mets haven’t publicly announced what will go down, but it’s written in the cards that a team with a $365 million payroll will be selling.

The Mets are 10 games out of the NL Wild Card race with a 36-51 record as of Thursday. While it isn’t impossible to think that they could be playing baseball in October, it’s unlikely. They’ve already decided to part ways with manager Carlos Mendoza, who was relieved of managerial duties on June 26, which felt like a realization of “too little, too late.” A couple of days before Mendoza's firing, the Mets made a late-night trade, moving David Peterson to the Cubs for their No. 13 prospect, a move that officially pronounced Francisco Lindor as the longest-tenured Met.

Going into the trade deadline, the Mets should have one goal: try to gain whatever value they can from players that aren’t in their future plans. In this article, you’ll find a reason why the Mets should trade the following players, with potential fits.

Freddy Peralta

The most obvious player expected to be moved at the trade deadline, Freddy Peralta’s tenure in New York has been a disappointment. David Stearns paid a hefty price for a one-year rental, parting ways with the organization’s No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, adding a pitcher who isn’t a glorified ace. This decision has come back to haunt the team, as Peralta is having one of his worst seasons yet, holding a 5-7 record through 18 starts with a 4.81 ERA.

Freddy Peralta against the Blue Jays:



4 IP

7 H

5 ER

4 K

3 BB



2026 has truly been a nightmare for Peralta, who the Mets acquired this offseason for their No. 1 and No. 2 prospects.



His ERA sits at 4.81. pic.twitter.com/dlhPkY0ofN — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 1, 2026

On June 7, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Peralta is seeking a similar contract to Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried, who signed in the Bronx on an eight-year, $212 million contract in 2024. Obviously, Peralta's 2026 campaign hasn’t proven worthy of this long-term deal, with one of the biggest questions heading into the deadline being whether he will even gauge any trade interest due to his disastrous stint with the Mets.

Best fits:

Padres

Cubs

Cardinals

Astros

White Sox

Blue Jays

Clay Holmes

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several weeks ago, Clay Holmes being healthy for the Aug. 3 deadline seemed like a dream. However, the veteran starter has already begun ramping up for his return, meaning the Mets could likely be adding yet another big-time trade chip to the market. Holmes has been absent since May 15 after suffering a fractured fibula, leaving a detrimental hole in the Mets' starting rotation. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that while Holmes is still weeks away from returning, his progress has been great, with a bullpen session coming later in the week.

Clay Holmes (fractured fibula) will throw a bullpen session later this week. While Holmes is still weeks away from returning, this is important, tangible progress -- especially for a player that could draw trade interest even while injured. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 30, 2026

When healthy, Holmes served as the Mets ace. He provided a 2.39 ERA through nine starts, along with a 4-4 record, and held opposing hitters to a .206 BA. One thing that could complicate his trade value is the player option Holmes holds following the 2026 season, which would allow him to hit free agency in the offseason. Adding Holmes at the deadline would be a steal for any contending teams, only worrying about his $3.9 million remaining salary for this season, especially if he were to opt out.

Best fits:

Cubs

Diamondbacks

Cardinals

Braves

Astros

Pirates

White Sox

Blue Jays

Padres

Luke Weaver

New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Holmes and Peralta, the Mets have an actual choice with Luke Weaver. They obviously won’t be competing in 2026. But Weaver has another year of control, allowing them to keep their most dominant bullpen piece for another season — hoping to make that playoff push in 2027. Weaver has been one of the best relievers in baseball, holding a 2.00 ERA through 34 appearances, going 24 consecutive outings without allowing a run.

That’s now 24 straight scoreless appearances for Luke Weaver.



UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/QAYmIl4S1Z — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 1, 2026

For a Mets system that holds just one top-100 prospect, however, it would be pretty intriguing to at least field offers for the former Yankee, who would likely be the best name available on the market. Any team contending for a playoff spot would likely call, giving them a bullpen arm they could constantly rely on late in games, especially one with actual playoff experience.

Best fits:

Nationals

Yankees

Mariners

Astros

White Sox

Rays

A.J. Minter

New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter is another expiring contract that the Mets can very easily find a trade partner for one of the most consistent lefties in the game. The Mets brought Minter in for the right reasons in 2025, looking to add a game-changing lefty to the mix to help bolster their bullpen behind Edwin Diaz. However, an injury suffered in April saw the former Brave miss the entire season and return in May of 2026.

Since his return, the 32-year-old has been lights out, not allowing a run through all 14 of his appearances, striking out 11 batters while holding opposing hitters to a .143 BA. One of the biggest advantages to Minter’s game is his veteran experience, as he served as a key piece in the Braves' World Series victory in 2021.

Best fits:

Braves

Brewers

Cardinals

Cubs

White Sox

Brooks Raley

New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley (25) delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Minter, Brooks Raley is another lefty on an expiring contract, looking to give any team he pitches for a consistent option later in games. However, Raley is best served as an under-the-radar option and would likely offer a much lower asking price.

The 38-year-old has been a consistent option for the Mets over the last several seasons, keeping momentum going in 2026 for one of his best seasons yet — holding a 2.32 ERA through 34 games while holding opposing hitters to a .224 BA.

Best fits:

Astros

White Sox

Braves

Rays

Huascar Brazoban

New York Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A unique situation, Huascar Brazoban serves as a real feel-good story, making his major league breakout at the late age of 36. Brazoban first emerged as an exciting option for the Mets in 2025, coming on as a reliever who could be versatile in many different situations. In 2026, however, Brazoban has found himself a role where he isn’t overworked, which has rewarded the Mets with an outstanding 1.94 ERA through 35 outings and a .96 WHIP while also keeping opposing batters at a .155 BA.

Like Weaver, the Mets have an advantage in their leverage, with the righty being under team control until 2029. If Stearns wants, Brazoban can stick around with the organization for the entirety of his contract, providing a long-term bullpen option. If not, however, many teams will be interested in a reliever under long-term control, even at the age of 36.

Best fits:

Phillies

Royals

Yankees

Tigers

Guardians

Nationals

White Sox

Athletics

Rays

Astros

Luis Robert Jr

New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a single against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notice the common pattern here? Many of the Mets trade chips will be pitchers, particularly because their offensive options have both been injured and underperformed. For Luis Robert Jr., his first and likely only season with the Mets has been a complete disappointment, but it honestly isn’t something to complain about.

Robert comes from the Chicago White Sox, whom the Mets acquired in a trade this past offseason for former top prospect Luisangel Acuna, who provided very little value to the Mets infield. At the same time, Robert's injury actually has served as a plus, allowing the Mets to promote their No. 1 prospect, AJ Ewing, who’s given them excellent production. However, Robert is aiming to return soon, which can give the Mets yet another trade option.

Luis Robert Jr. legged out an infield hit in his first at-bat tonight for Triple-A Syracuse pic.twitter.com/SNgJq2sr9d — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 30, 2026

The 28-year-old has been out of action since April 26 with a back injury, playing in just 24 games, batting .224 with two home runs and eight RBIs, holding a .656 OPS while walking 13 times. Robert was a hot commodity in 2025, with many teams, including the Mets, calling Chicago — who wanted far too much in return at the deadline. The righty could give contending teams a solid outfield option, along with the advantage of a club option, which allows Robert to hit free agency in 2027.

Best fits:

Phillies

Dodgers

Guardians

Braves

Reds

Rays

Yankees

Brett Baty

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) takes the field between innings against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets have nothing attractive on the offensive side stat-wise, but at least they can field offers for their young infielders who no longer serve a purpose in New York. Brett Baty is definitely fitting of this scenario, struggling in a season where the Mets have provided him with nothing but chances to succeed. Through 83 games, the 26-year-old holds a .211 BA, striking out 78 times with just three HRs and 27 RBIs, along with a .590 OPS.

The best part of Baty’s game is his ability to move throughout the field. He has experience at third base, second base, first base, left field, and right field — giving any interested team a versatile player with plus defense. Another big advantage the Mets have in negotiations is that their former top prospect holds team control until 2029, giving anyone on the market a long-term option to hopefully fit the ultimate “change of scenery” scenario.

Best fits:

Red Sox

Brewers

Royals

Tigers

Rays

Mariners

Mark Vientos

New York Mets first baseman Mark Vientos (27) reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Vientos is in a slightly different situation than Baty, flashing the potential in 2024 through a breakout season in which he hit 27 HRs in the regular season while batting .327 through 13 games in the playoffs with five HRs.

However, Vientos has yet to follow that up with anything, as he's been a consistently frustrating watch at the plate, batting .209 with 10 HRs and 33 RBIs, along with a .627 OPS. However, unlike Baty — Vientos provides a strong purpose at the plate, being considered a “lefty killer,” holding a .829 OPS against left-handed pitching. His defense has been pitiful, holding a -7 fielding run value, tied for the fifth-worst in baseball. Any team in baseball can take a flyer on the 26-year-old, holding team control until 2029.

Best fits:

Pirates

Mariners

White Sox

Astros

Tigers

Giants

Diamondbacks

Blue Jays

Tyrone Taylor

New York Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor (28) in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last potential trade piece for the Mets at the Aug. 3 deadline is outfield depth piece Tyrone Taylor. The 32-year-old would hold very little return, but at least gives any contending teams a possible elite outfielder to play later in games, while also being an above-average baserunner.

What a catch by Tyrone Taylor! pic.twitter.com/3KRMpiZI9Z — SNY (@SNYtv) July 1, 2026

The former Brewer is batting .206 through 46 games, hitting three HRs — the biggest coming against the Yankees on May 16, tying the game in the 9th inning with a three-run HR. For any team interested in a cheap depth option, Taylor hits free agency following the 2026 season.

Best fits:

Phillies

Guardians

Dodgers

Royals