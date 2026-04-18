Source: Mets Among Teams Eyeing Free Agent Reliever Max Kranick

You can never have too much pitching and the New York Mets appear to be eyeing an old friend.

According to a source, the Mets were among several teams in attendance for free agent right-handed relief pitcher Max Kranick's bullpen session on Friday in Philadelphia at Ascent Athlete.

Kranick's throwing session was said to have went really well. The righty threw 20 pitches and sat between 91-94 mph.

In addition to the Mets, the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals also had scouts on hand to watch Kranick.

Kranick is said to be seeking a major league deal, per source.

Kranick, 28, made 24 appearances for the Mets last season. In 37 innings, Kranick posted an impressive 3.65 ERA and 112 ERA+ with 25 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP out of New York's bullpen.

The right-hander averaged 95.6 mph on his four-seam fastball. His slider averaged 89.9 mph, curveball 79.1 mph and sweeper 82.5 mph. Kranick mostly relies on his four-seamer and slider combination.

Kranick was a big part of the Mets' bullpen during their league-best 45-24 start last year. However, his season ended prematurely in June when he went down with a right elbow injury. He was forced to undergo right flexor tendon surgery that knocked him out for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Before the 2025 season, Kranick had not appeared in the major leagues since 2022 for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For his career, Kranick holds a 4.69 ERA in 35 games and 80.2 innings.

Mets Could Use The Depth

Apr 13, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Max Kranick (32) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, you can never have too much pitching and the Mets' bullpen depth has already taken a hit this season.

The Mets released struggling veteran Luis Garcia earlier in the week. Garcia, who signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal in the offseason, was designated for assignment on April 12. He was released two days later.

Garcia was signed to be a key piece in the Mets' bullpen this season, but posted a 7.11 ERA in 6.1 innings.

The Mets also traded left-hander Richard Lovelady back to the Nationals for cash considerations this week as well. Both Garcia and Lovelady made the Mets' Opening Day roster out of spring training.

Right-hander Joey Gerber was placed on the 15-day IL with a right finger blister.

New York currently has lefty A.J. Minter making his way back on a rehab assignment. Minter was one of the Mets' best relievers last season, but he underwent surgery for a torn lat muscle that ended his season after just 11 innings in 2025. Minter is expected back in late-April/early-May.

It couldn't hurt for the Mets to bring back Kranick as a depth piece given they already have familiarity with him from last year.

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