Top Mets Prospect Is Turning Into a Real Speed Threat in Minors

It’s time for the Mets, yet again, to turn their attention to Double-A. Top prospect Jacob Reimer has impressed during his time with the Syracuse Mets this season, jumping out to a rapid start on the basepaths and logging his 12th stolen base in just 45 games on Tuesday.

Reimer’s biggest weakness in 2026 has been hitting consistently, batting .216, but his ability to reach base beyond contact is definitely worth monitoring. The 22-year-old holds a .345 OBP, walking 30 times and allowing himself to consistently be a force on the basepaths, which also contributes to his 31 runs scored.

In High-A and Double-A last season, it took 122 games for Reimer to reach 15 total stolen bases while batting .282 with a .379 OBP and 17 HRs.

Can Reimer seriously leap into the position where the Mets have no choice but to promote the right-handed hitter to the next level?

What Reimer could provide for the Mets future

For starters, it’s been a very hard watch when Mark Vientos and Brett Baty receive consistent playing time. Both 26-year-olds have struggled to find a consistent rhythm at the major league level, contributing to the team’s offensive failures.

Vientos has even gone as far as losing his first-base job to Jared Young, who has started 11 of his 12 games since returning on May 26. This gives the Mets a clear vision into the future — one that doesn’t have a guaranteed spot at the hot corner.

While Reimer hasn’t shown his usual production at the plate in 2026, his ability to reach base is definitely worth monitoring down the stretch while also providing consistent energy on the basepaths. The fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft has been described by scouts as a “power-over-hit” player with above-average raw power, projected to produce 20 to 30 home runs in a full big league season down the line.

In the past, many could consider Reimer a potential trade candidate due to the Mets' logjam in the infield, but with very little certainty at the hot corner, Reimer has the chance to be the next young prospect to make an impact on the major league roster.