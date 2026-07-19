The Mets Already Have Their Answer Behind the Plate for 2027

With the 2026 season serving as a lost cause, the Mets will now turn their attention to what’s to come over the next few seasons. For starters, they’ll have choices to make, especially who they’d like to build around in 2027. The outfield will be set, manned by Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Carson Benge, one of the best tandems in the league.

For now, Francisco Lindor serves as the team’s shortstop of the future, having five years remaining on his contract, but recent rumblings could turn that into another organization’s problem. The starting rotation has three young options to build around, but one position stands as a wild card.

Why Luis Torrens and Francisco Alvarez need to remain in Queens

The Mets have a catching duo worth keeping for 2027 and beyond, contrary to everyone’s beliefs.

Mets fans have undeservedly given up on 24-year-old starting catcher Francisco Alvarez. The former No. 3 prospect in baseball has been inconsistent so far in the majors due to his extensive injury history.

Still, when healthy, his bat provides above-average production as a catcher. Since returning from the IL, his production has been among the best on the team, batting .280 with an .843 OPS and seven HRs in just 27 games.

Through 65 games this season, Alvarez holds a .259 BA with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs, along with a .773 OPS. The righty catcher kicked off his second half on Thursday in dominating fashion, going 2-for-3 with two solo HRs. Alvarez ranks among the top 10 catchers, with the 8th-best OPS, 8th-most HRs, and 8th-best BA. Why trade a better catcher than more than half of the league?

FRANCISCO ALVAREZ DELIVERS HIS SECOND HR OF THE NIGHT 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/MvoUgNnHCK — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 17, 2026

Still, Alvarez continuously gets placed in the same conversation as Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, other young, promising position players who came up around the same time. It’s an unfair comparison, as both have never made a lasting impact on the roster, unlike Alvarez.

Besides Alvarez, the Mets have Luis Torrens, a catcher known for his strong defense behind the plate. David Stearns made the move to acquire the former Yankees backup in 2024, sending just $100,000 in return, turning him into a staple behind the plate.

While the 32-year-old isn’t a difference-maker behind the plate, he serves as the most valuable backup catcher in the sport, currently leading baseball with a +11 defensive run value. The Mets appreciated his value so much that they signed Torrens to a two-year, $11 million extension in May, ensuring their catcher position remains balanced.

Keeping the catching duo intact ensures the Mets don’t need to search the market for potential catching options.

Free agency won’t be a viable option following the season if, for some reason, Alvarez or Torrens is moved. Ryan Jeffers and Carson Kelly stand out as the best options, but neither would be better than the 24-year-old. Torrens has a full year remaining in Queens, and Alvarez holds team control until 2029, making him 27 when a free agency decision is required.

The Mets have many problems, but catching isn’t one. Keeping the talented duo together allows New York to prioritize improvement in the pitching department, while even potentially searching for another big bat that can impact the lineup.