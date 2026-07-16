Stay or Go: Trade Deadline Predictions for 13 Mets Coming Out of the All-Star Break

It's time to play a little game of stay-or-go.

The Mets will be parting ways with several players at the MLB trade deadline next month, whether President of Baseball Operations David Stearns wanted to admit it or not back in late June. The obvious names expected to leave Queens include Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, and Freddy Peralta, but could there be some potential surprises?

Luke Weaver would be a potential blockbuster acquisition for a contending team, adding a reliever with control for 2027. Francisco Lindor is another name consistently floated in trade rumors by the media, even after several signs point to the Mets keeping their superstar shortstop, who still has six years remaining on his contract.

With that, here's who should depart at the Aug. 3 deadline, along with who should stay.

Francisco Lindor

While people argue that trading Francisco Lindor at this current moment would be the smart thing to do, why should the Mets part ways with potentially the most talented shortstop in franchise history?

At 33, Lindor hasn't performed up to his usual standards, but it's been a season full of bad luck, including an injury suffered in mid-April, returning on June 24. Through 40 games, the 2025 All-Star holds a .216 batting average with five home runs and 12 RBIs, along with a .298 OBP and .671 OPS. What stands in the way of a potential trade is Lindor's full no-trade clause, which was earned after he completed his fifth year in Queens.

However, when asked following the loss to the Red Sox on July 12 if he'd consider waiving the clause, Lindor responded with "no comment." For now, the Mets need to prioritize keeping Lindor and Juan Soto on the same squad, a duo that is perfect to build around for the future.

Decision: stay

Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver will present the Mets with their most difficult decision at the trade deadline. His control for the 2027 season makes for a fair reason to keep him, ensuring the bullpen is still top-notch next year. However, the former Yankee may be the best reliever on the market this deadline, giving the Mets a potential blockbuster package.

Luke Weaver hasn’t given up an earned run in 73 days https://t.co/RZKPxQWyY0 pic.twitter.com/NctDf7AR1r — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) July 12, 2026

Weaver has been nearly perfect for the Mets, continuing his historical stretch of play during Sunday's loss, going 24 consecutive outings without allowing a run, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind Mark Guthrie, who went 33 consecutive outings in 2002. This season, the 32-year-old has appeared in 37 games, going 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA while striking out 43 batters.

Decision: go

Bo Bichette

The real question is, which team would take on the contract of Bo Bichette?

Bichette hasn't been the player he once was in Toronto, batting just .255 through 96 games with 10 HRs and 51 RBIs, along with a .676 OPS. The Mets could keep Bichette for the 2027 season if he decides to remain under his current contract, or take a huge risk by letting him become a free agent amid a potential lockout. His potential player option is worth $42 million in 2027, money that he likely wouldn't get elsewhere.

Decision: stay

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta is the most definite player to leave Queens at the deadline.

All signs point to Freddy Peralta being dealt by the Mets before the MLB trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta's 2026 campaign has been disappointing, leaving many to wonder why Stearns made the move in the first place. The two sides likely weren't going to work out a long-term contract, especially with the 30-year-old looking to sign a deal similar to the one Max Fried signed with the Yankees in 2024.

Through 20 starts, Peralta holds a 5-8 record with a 4.66 ERA, running into issues due to his inability to put away batters. However, contenders will be on the phone looking for starting pitching that is capable of pitching in playoff situations, with Peralta presenting exactly that.

Decision: go

A.J. Minter

Like Peralta, A.J. Minter will hit free agency following the 2026 season, making it a no-brainer that his bags should be packed and ready to go. The 32-year-old will be a premier lefty option for every contending team looking to bolster their bullpen, holding a 1.42 ERA in 19 appearances, along with a .84 WHIP.

Minter was another solid move by Stearns, but the Mets need to part ways because they will not be competing.

Decision: go

Brooks Raley

In the same situation as Minter, Brooks Raley will be a safe lefty option for contending teams on an expiring contract. However, for the 37-year-old, his price will be much lower, giving a team like the Rays an option since they typically don't unload their farm at the deadline.

Through 39 games this season, Raley holds a 2.04 ERA while striking out 36 batters, consistently providing solid outings in orange and blue over the last three seasons.

Decision: go

Clay Holmes

Likely one of the toughest decisions the Mets will face at the trade deadline: figuring out what exactly to do with Clay Holmes. The former Yankee was a risk Stearns took last offseason, transforming a former closer into a starter, which has so far been an outstanding decision for both sides. In 2026, the 33-year-old flashed signs of being an ace, holding a 2.39 ERA through nine starts with a 4-4 record, averaging nearly six innings per outing.

Clay Holmes was on track to have a career year with the Mets before disaster struck. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest obstacle both sides face is that Holmes holds a player option following this season, meaning he could very well opt out of his contract and enter free agency seeking a long-term deal in a weak class. However, the veteran righty has expressed his interest in signing a contract extension with the Mets, giving them yet another rotation option in 2027. The verdict should be, unfortunately, to move on from Holmes, especially in a time of desperation when they can really get the most bang for their buck.

Decision: go

Huascar Brazoban

You can ask Huascar Brazobán to appear in any situation, and he will do so without complaint. The 36-year-old has had a cinematic two years in Queens, suddenly appearing out of thin air to serve as a consistent option for a Mets bullpen that desperately needed it. In 2026, the righty has appeared in 39 games with a 4-2 record, wielding a 2.76 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .181 BA.

As for his future in Queens, Brazobán is under team control until 2030, meaning there's a world where he could end his MLB career with the Mets. However, the front office should evaluate its options, considering that Brazobán is 36 and producing at an elite level, potentially getting high value for a player with control.

Decision: go

Francisco Alvarez

Contrary to belief, it's not easy to find a solid catcher in baseball. Most of the league would absolutely love having Francisco Alvarez under center, providing an above-average bat at his position. Yes, the 24-year-old struggles with staying on the field and also doesn't play perfect defense, but there's absolutely zero reason to part ways with such a young player who still has so much to prove.

Through 64 games this season, the former No. 3 prospect in baseball holds a .254 BA with nine home runs and 22 RBIs, along with a .733 OPS. The Mets would be foolish to part ways with someone who could very well man the catcher position for the next several years.

Decision: stay

Luis Robert Jr.

It is very fair to criticize Stearns for the decision to acquire Marcus Semien. Still, the same cannot be said about Luis Robert Jr. The Mets patiently waited for the White Sox to lower their asking price, acquiring the former All-Star during the offseason for Luisangel Acuña, someone who had very little value to the Mets.

While the 28-year-old has appeared in only 24 games this season, his road to rehab could have him back in the coming weeks, giving any contenders a right-handed outfield option that could prove beneficial to their depth ahead of the playoffs, including a team like the Phillies, which held interest in acquiring Robert during last year's deadline.

Decision: go

Luis Torrens

While the catching market is very thin, the Mets need to search their organization and realize their tandem must stay put in Queens. Luis Torrens is the perfect partner in crime for Alvarez, providing elite defense with a much quieter bat; some may consider him the best backup catcher in the game. Stearns obviously agrees with this, inking the former Yankee to a two-year, $11.5 million extension in early May.

Nobody talks about how Torrens was even acquired, with the Mets sending $100,000 to their crosstown rivals in exchange for the elite defensive catcher.

Decision: stay

Brett Baty

There's a lingering feeling that the Mets will likely part ways with one of their three former top prospects who've struggled to find a place in the majors. Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio currently serve as the odd men out, mainly because Mark Vientos is on the injured list with a fractured hand that was suffered just two days before the break. However, of the three options, Baty deserves to stay put, but given these circumstances, the Mets need to cash in somehow to get whatever value they can. i

The 26-year-old provides any team interested in above-average defense at nearly every position on the diamond while holding team control until 2029, making it an intriguing option for teams like the White Sox or Pirates, who rarely look to spend money.

Decision: go

Tyrone Taylor

Moving on from Tyrone Taylor will earn the Mets very little value, but at least it's something. Taylor serves as a solid fourth outfield option for contending teams, providing above-average defense from the bench along with scrappy speed. His replacement, Nick Morabito, currently sits in the minors, awaiting his second call to the big leagues, which makes this a roster-clearing move.

Decision: go