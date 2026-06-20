Tyrone Taylor's Pending Return Helps Mets in Multiple Ways

While Francisco Lindor's rehab assignment drew most of the attention in Binghamton on Friday, Tyrone Taylor quietly delivered a reminder of his value to the Mets.

It was Taylor who provided a big lift, going 2-for-3, singling in his first at-bat while ending his night with a solo home run. Following the performance, Taylor stated that he felt good to be out there, being healthy and able to rehab.

TYRONE TAYLOR SOLO HOME RUN!



It's the third at-bat of his first rehab assignment game🫡 pic.twitter.com/XjnbIua7Xp — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 20, 2026

Taylor was yet another player to hit the injured list on May 25 after experiencing discomfort, going on the shelf with a right hip flexor strain. Following the rehab outing, Taylor spoke with the media, stating that he wants to make sure he is fully healthy before returning to the Mets so that he can be productive for them.

The 32-year-old veteran rehabbing for Double-A isn’t just helping himself return to full health, it’s also playing an impact on the return time of Lindor.

"I was happy that Tyrone was able to get the barrel to the baseball,” said Lindor following the game. “To have Tyrone here helps and to be around the rest of the guys was cool.”

"I was happy that Tyrone was able to get the barrel to the baseball... to have Tyrone here helps and to be around the rest of the guys was cool"



Francisco Lindor compliments Tyrone Taylor's performance today and says it was nice having "familiar faces" around pic.twitter.com/W0Egg8TlyV — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 20, 2026

For now, the Mets have yet to really state when they expect Taylor back — but definitely it will be in the near future. How exactly will the former Brewer affect the Mets current roster?

The impact Tyrone Taylor brings to the Mets

Believe it or not, Taylor delivered the clutchest moment this season. Down to their final out in the series finale against the Yankees on May 17, the Mets backup outfielder stepped into the box, many doubting he’d deliver. On the first pitch thrown by Yankees reliever David Bednar, Taylor sent a curveball 404 feet to left field, tying the game 6-6.

In 43 games this season, Taylor struggled offensively, batting just .186 with three home runs and 14 RBIs, along with a .530 OPS and .210 OBP. However, his return is a positive in several ways.

The Mets have their hands full when it comes to their starting outfielders, with AJ Ewing and Carson Benge serving as future cornerstones, followed by Juan Soto. But, Taylor slots in as the perfect fourth outfielder option, providing speed and above-average defense, allowing the starters to have rest days without a worry.

Taylor’s return also allows MJ Melendez to be made expendable. Through 50 games, the former Royal is batting .193 with four home runs and 11 RBIs, striking out 46 times with a .315 OBP.

Melendez has completely lost his rhythm, batting .159 over his last 20 games, being an easy option to move on from with Taylor returning to the major league roster in the near future. Another option would be Eric Wagaman, though he’s served as a fill-in depth piece that’s so far worked out— delivering three hits through nine at-bats with a HR.

For Lindor, his spot comes very easy, with Zach Short currently holding down a bench spot while the Mets patiently wait for their star to return. The Mets are close to full health, still patiently waiting for Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr to return, while Ronny Mauricio ramps up his return as well.