How Francisco Lindor's First Rehab Game Sets Up His Mets Return

The Mets are trying their best to stay afloat in the Wild Card race to make Francisco Lindor's return meaningful. Lindor is also working hard to rejoin his teammates, ramping up his rehab this week to the point he was able to head out on a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Friday night.

Francisco Lindor singles on his first swing for Binghamton! pic.twitter.com/uo0AWApwj9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 19, 2026

Things went according to plan for Lindor in Binghamton on Friday as he played six innings in the field and took four at-bats. Lindor's single to lead off the bottom of the first was a highlight for him and he also displayed some smooth defensive work by helping to turn a double play later in the contest.

Francisco Lindor makes the play at second base to end the inning pic.twitter.com/6AJMcJ1Yu5 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 20, 2026

The rehab assignment marked Lindor's first official plate appearances since injuring his calf back in late April. The calf issue has sidelined Lindor for two nearly two months, but he has ramped up his activity level this week, participating in multiple simulated games at Citi Field prior to going out on rehab.

The idea behind those games is that it will cut down on the amount of rehab games Lindor needs before returning to the Mets' lineup. The current plan calls for Lindor to get an off day tomorrow and play in another rehab game on Sunday with either Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse before deciding on the next steps.

How the Mets will re-acclimate Francisco Lindor into their lineup

Like Juan Soto before him, the Mets are expected to ease Lindor back into every day action. Lindor will primarily play shortstop, which will push Bo Bichette back to third base and Brett Baty into a super-utility role, but he will likely need DH or rest days early on to avoid a recurrence of the calf injury.

The addition of Lindor to the lineup could provide a huge jolt for the Mets, who are still within striking distance of a playoff spot despite having major questions in the back of their rotation. The one thing that hasn't really been addressed yet, however, is where Lindor will hit in the lineup.

Lindor entered the season as the Mets' leadoff hitter before being dropped to third while Soto was out to try and wake up the offense. Carson Benge has seized the leadoff spot now, however, and Bo Bichette's recent heater means it may be tough for Lindor to crack the top three in the order from jump street.

The logical place to start Lindor would be in the cleanup spot, which has been primarily occupied by Jared Young against righties and either Marcus Semien or Mark Vientos against lefties. Lindor's ability to switch-hit could be very useful there as it would make it harder for opposing managers to have a clear lane to run lefty relievers out against the heart of the Mets' batting order.

The important thing from Friday night, however, is that Lindor got through his first rehab game as planned without any major issues. If there is no lingering soreness from his calf on Saturday it could be just a matter of days until Lindor is back in the Mets' lineup.