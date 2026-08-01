Ranking 5 Worst Mets Trade Deadline Moves Since 2006

Everyone loves to pick on the Mets, but in some cases, they make it so easy. For New York, more often than not, the trade deadline is considered a complete failure for the Mets, with a few moves trickling in as successful attempts every so often.

For the Mets, disastrous moves took place this offseason, adding several high-risk guys with extensive injury histories while trying two players out at completely new positions. Shopping longtime fan-favorite Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien could go on its own list, but the move was crucial for the development of top prospects A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge.

In 2026, the Mets will execute a fire sale, likely making up to 10 trades at the deadline, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

UPDATE



The Mets will likely make between 6-10 trades at the MLB Trade Deadline, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/tTafBeUubg — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 29, 2026

The first domino fell as the clock struck midnight on Friday, the Mets sending A.J. Minter to the Twins for two top-30 prospects. Will this be something we look back on in a few years as a failure? Until then, it’s time to look at five past failures of the trade deadline, with the five worst moves since 2006.

5. Ryan Helsley (2025)

At the time, trading for Ryan Helsley was completely necessary. Why not add an elite, flame-throwing All-Star closer to set up legendary closer Edwin Diaz? The duo would be the best in baseball, a tandem every team would fear in October. Well, the Mets didn't make it to October; Helsley played a key part in that.

David Stearns parted ways with No. 8 prospect Jesús Báez, who's already putting together promising numbers in St. Louis with a .958 OPS in Double-A this season. From the outside, Helsley's coming to Queens was viewed as a win, holding a 3.00 ERA with 21 saves during the first half of the season with the Cardinals, only to flip his season upside down with a disastrous 7.20 ERA over 22 games as a Met.

The rental acquisition proved a clear failure, with Helsley later citing the transition to the massive New York media market as the cause of the poor performance. In an effort to make a perfect first impression, he tinkered with his mechanics, entirely disrupting his command and turning one of baseball's sharpest relievers into a massive liability down the stretch.

4. Oliver Pérez (2006)

The Oliver Pérez last-minute trade at the 2006 trade deadline will always go down as one of the craziest storylines in Mets history. The Mets were cruising toward a National League East title in 2006. Still, they were hit with a tragic injury on July 30, just one day before the deadline, with setup man Duaner Sánchez suffering a severe injury while in a late-night taxi accident. The next morning, the Mets made what was considered a panic move, sending starting outfielder Xavier Nady to the Pirates for veteran reliever Roberto Hernández and the struggling Pérez.

At the time of the trade, the 24-year-old held a 2-10 record with a 6.63 ERA, continuing down a brutal path upon his arrival in Queens, spinning a 6.38 ERA through seven regular-season starts. With their backs against the wall in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, the Mets were forced to lean on Pérez because of injuries to Pedro Martínez and Orlando Hernández. Somehow, some way, Pérez gave the Mets a heroic start, going six innings while allowing just one run, becoming an overnight hero.

Because of the strong playoff performance, the Mets handed him a three-year, $36 million contract, a complete disaster.

In 2009, he went 3-4 with a 6.82 ERA. In 2010, he went 1-5 with a 5.94 ERA; his performance was so poor that manager Jerry Manuel tried to demote him to the minor leagues to work on his mechanics. Pérez used his veteran rights to refuse the assignment, choosing to sit on the major league bench and collect his salary. In contrast, the team refused to play him, and the Mets finally had enough of his antics, releasing him during Spring Training in 2011.

3. Luis Castillo (2007)

Luis Castillo will always be defined by the era of Mets baseball he played in: a team with immense talent, but disastrous outcomes. While Castillo performed decently on paper during his initial 50-game stretch, the trade directly tethered the franchise to a rapidly declining, injury-plagued veteran during one of the darkest eras in Mets history. It started with the 2007 season as a whole, as a member of a Mets team that blew a seven-game lead in the NL East in mid-September, losing 12 of their last 17 games.

General manager Omar Minaya signed the 32-year-old to a four-year, $25 million contract extension that winter, with it being painfully obvious that Castillo was beginning his decline in play. In 2009, Castillo would complete one of the most notorious plays in franchise history, one that is still brought up to this day. The Mets were on the verge of victory against the Yankees during the Subway Series in June, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Alex Rodriguez hit a routine, towering pop-up to second base. Castillo completely dropped the ball, allowing two runs to score and handing the Yankees a walk-off win.

Well, let's decompress for a moment and watch Luis Castillo drop the ball pic.twitter.com/1SXOOaq1Zc — NY Yankees Throwbacks (@yankeethrowback) December 6, 2022

Overall, in Queens, Castillo would play in 365 games over four seasons, batting .274 with a .691 OPS, numbers that were serviceable but will always be marred by the nightmarish moments.

2. Javier Báez for PCA (2021)

The first product on this list is the Mets being absolutely clobbered by a player they parted ways with. Javier Báez was a solid addition, but it was a move made in desperation: a Mets team spiraling out of control due to injuries, adding a former All-Star on an expiring contract.

The irony is that the Cubs originally called the Mets about a Báez trade, asking for No. 3 prospect Matt Allan, whom the Mets instantly said no to. Instead, Zack Scott would agree to send the 2020 first-round pick and No. 5 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, a move that's proven to be a catastrophe. Crow-Armstrong has made two consecutive All-Star Games, holding an absurd MLB-best 7.0 WAR, keeping the Cubs afloat with his .920 OPS and elite defense.

Báez actually performed at a solid level for the Mets, hitting .299 with 9 home runs and an .886 OPS; the Mets failed to sign him to an extension. That upcoming winter, Báez left New York completely empty-handed to sign a massive six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers. Overall, the Mets will sit on the outside looking in, with Allan stuck in the minors due to recurring injuries, watching a star mold in front of them.

1. 2022 deadline

The 2022 trade deadline was so bad that it earned its own ranking. Billy Eppler approached a crucial deadline in the worst way possible, addressing areas of need by going after low-impact players. Sitting at 65-38 and framing themselves as legitimate World Series frontrunners, the Mets would finish their season with a 101-61 record, blowing a seven-game NL East lead late in the season.

The Mets needed an impactful designated hitter option, kicking off the deadline in mid-June by acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in exchange for reliever Connor Holderman. The trade was solid, giving them the depth they needed, with the slugger batting .255 with six home runs and an .830 OPS in 55 games. However, the Darin Ruf trade would be the exact opposite, going down as one of the worst in franchise history, with Ruf batting .152 over 28 games and being released the following spring.

Tyler Naquin and Mychal Givens were both negative additions, both contributing to the Mets' failures.

Most Mets fans would love to forget about Darin Ruf's time with the team. | USA TODAY Sports

In the final season of Jacob deGrom, Eppler would waste away a potential World Series roster by wanting to play it safe, boasting that the Mets didn't part ways with a single "top-19 prospect" during the deadline, as Amazin' Avenue's Lukas Vlahos pointed out in 2024, because the team "wanted to avoid reducing their future playoff odds."

Similar to the 2025 deadline, the players who moved weren't what hurt the Mets; it was the ones who were brought into Queens.