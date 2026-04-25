MLB Mexico City Series: How to Watch Padres-Diamondbacks Game

MLB has a long history of playing games on international soil, from the Mets-Cubs Opening Day showdown in Tokyo back in 2000 to the London Series between the Cubs and Phillies back in 2024. Continuing its international push, the MLB will return to a familiar place this weekend, as the Mexico City Series is set for its third iteration when the Padres take on the Diamondbacks in a two-game set beginning Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Padres-Diamondbacks Mexico City Series, including information on how to watch the game, as well as a rule change players will have to be mindful of.

Where to watch Padres vs. Diamondbacks Mexico City Series

First pitch of Saturday's game between the Padres and Diamondbacks is at 6:05 p.m. ET at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú. The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network and can also be viewed with a subscription to MLB.TV.

Sunday's contest will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET and can be watched on Padres.TV and Dbacks.TV.

Are there ABS challenges in MLB Mexico City Series?

That is one aspect of MLB's Mexico City Series that will look a bit different, as the ABS challenge system will not be in use. Why?

Every MLB stadium is equipped with 12 Hawk-Eye cameras set up around the perimeter of the ballpark to help power the ABS challenge system, which also utilizes a private 5G network courtesy of T-Mobile. Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú does not possess the necessary equipment for the ABS challenge system to be utilized.

It will be interesting to see if any players forget and instinctively go to tap their helmet after a called ball or strike.

MLB in Mexico City history

MLB has twice before played series in Mexico City, as recently as in 2023 and ’24. The Padres swept the Giants in an offense-happy series back in ’23, while the Astros claimed both contests over the Rockies in ’24.

How Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú could affect the Padres vs. Diamondbacks game

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú is a 20,062-seat baseball stadium in the Iztacalco borough within the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City and is home to the local Diablos Rojos del México. The ballpark was named after Padres minority owner Alfredo Harp Helú.

Aside from promising to invite an incredible infusion of energy and atmosphere, Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú is also going to welcome in plenty of offense from the Padres and Diamondbacks.

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú—and Mexico City—sits at an altitude of 7,300 feet. That's more than 2,000 feet above sea level than MLB's homer-happy Coors Field! Aside from its hitter-friendly elevation, the ballpark also favors pull-heavy sluggers, as the dimensions are 332 feet to the right and left field seats and a more distant—but still very reachable—400 feet to center. In other words, Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú is a launching pad for slugging and home-run hitting. And that's exactly how the ballpark has played in past iterations of the Mexico City Series.

The opening game of the 2023 Mexico City Series between the Padres and Giants saw a whopping 10 different players hit 11 home runs—two homers shy of the major-league record—in a 16–11 win for San Diego. The Padres hit four more home runs in the next day's victory. In 2024, Houston and Colorado combined to hit seven more home runs at the hitters' paradise that is Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú.

If the past two versions of the Mexico City Series have taught us anything, it's that there will be plenty of hits, home runs and the bullpen phones will be awfully busy.

Pitchers, you've been warned.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks pitching matchups

Speaking of pitchers, who will be taking the mound for San Diego and Arizona in the Mexico City Series?

Saturday will feature a battle between two former All-Stars in Germán Márquez (2–1, 3.86 ERA) of the Padres and Zac Gallen (1–1, 3.51 ERA) of the Diamondbacks. Padres ace Michael King (3–1, 2.28 ERA) will take the mound on Sunday against Diamondbacks righthander Ryne Nelson (1–2, 6.97 ERA).

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