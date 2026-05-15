Major League Baseball wants to make Rivalry Weekend something that has organic juice and the results to this point suggest that they need to squeeze a bit harder. The latest edition hits over the weekend as a full slate of interleague action highlights many battles for regional supremacy. Due to the entirely inequitable state of play to this point, the Guardians-Reds matchup and the Cubs-White Sox crosstown engagement are the only two where both teams enter with winning records.

The Subway Series is back in effect with the Mets currently riding high after walloping the lowly Tigers in a three-game sweep and the Yankees looking to keep pace with the Rays in the AL East. Elsewhere, the Red Sox and Braves square off as one team looks to remain red-hot and the other seeks a spark while the Giants battle the Athletics with the ghosts of Bay Area past looking on.

MLB Standings

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 30-14 -- Phillies 21-23 9.0 Nationals 21-23 9.0 Marlins 20-24 10.0 Mets 18-25 11.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Cubs 28-16 -- Brewers 24-17 2.5 Cardinals 25-18 2.5 Pirates 24-20 4.0 Reds 23-21 5.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 26-18 -- Padres 25-18 0.5 Diamondbacks 20-22 5.0 Giants 18-26 8.0 Rockies 17-27 9.0

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 28-14 -- Yankees 27-17 2.0 Orioles 20-24 9.0 Blue Jays 19-24 9.5 Red Sox 18-25 10.5

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 24-21 -- White Sox 22-21 1.0 Twins 20-24 3.5 Tigers 19-24 4.5 Royals 19-24 4.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 22-21 -- Mariners 22-23 1.0 Rangers 21-22 1.0 Astros 17-28 6.0 Angels 16-28 6.5

MLB Weekend Schedule

All times ET

Phillies vs. Pirates

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Orioles vs. Nationals

Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

Reds vs. Guardians

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

Brewers vs. Twins

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Marlins vs. Rays

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, 4:10 p.m.

Sunday, 12:15 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Braves

Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Yankees vs. Mets

Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

Cubs vs. White Sox

Friday, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Rangers vs. Astros

Friday, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Royals vs. Cardinals

Friday, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, 2:15 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Friday, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday, 3:10 p.m.

Sunday, 3:10 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Angels

Friday, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday, 4:07 p.m.

Padres vs. Mariners

Friday, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, 7:20 p.m.

Giants vs. Athletics

Friday, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

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