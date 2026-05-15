MLB Standings and Full Schedule for Rivalry Weekend
In this story:
Major League Baseball wants to make Rivalry Weekend something that has organic juice and the results to this point suggest that they need to squeeze a bit harder. The latest edition hits over the weekend as a full slate of interleague action highlights many battles for regional supremacy. Due to the entirely inequitable state of play to this point, the Guardians-Reds matchup and the Cubs-White Sox crosstown engagement are the only two where both teams enter with winning records.
The Subway Series is back in effect with the Mets currently riding high after walloping the lowly Tigers in a three-game sweep and the Yankees looking to keep pace with the Rays in the AL East. Elsewhere, the Red Sox and Braves square off as one team looks to remain red-hot and the other seeks a spark while the Giants battle the Athletics with the ghosts of Bay Area past looking on.
MLB Standings
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
30-14
--
Phillies
21-23
9.0
Nationals
21-23
9.0
Marlins
20-24
10.0
Mets
18-25
11.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Cubs
28-16
--
Brewers
24-17
2.5
Cardinals
25-18
2.5
Pirates
24-20
4.0
Reds
23-21
5.0
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Dodgers
26-18
--
Padres
25-18
0.5
Diamondbacks
20-22
5.0
Giants
18-26
8.0
Rockies
17-27
9.0
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Rays
28-14
--
Yankees
27-17
2.0
Orioles
20-24
9.0
Blue Jays
19-24
9.5
Red Sox
18-25
10.5
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
24-21
--
White Sox
22-21
1.0
Twins
20-24
3.5
Tigers
19-24
4.5
Royals
19-24
4.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
22-21
--
Mariners
22-23
1.0
Rangers
21-22
1.0
Astros
17-28
6.0
Angels
16-28
6.5
MLB Weekend Schedule
All times ET
Phillies vs. Pirates
Friday, 6:40 p.m.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
Orioles vs. Nationals
Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
Blue Jays vs. Tigers
Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, 1:10 p.m.
Sunday, 1:40 p.m.
Reds vs. Guardians
Friday, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, 1:40 p.m.
Brewers vs. Twins
Friday, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, 2:10 p.m.
Marlins vs. Rays
Friday, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, 4:10 p.m.
Sunday, 12:15 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Braves
Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
Yankees vs. Mets
Friday, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, 1:40 p.m.
Cubs vs. White Sox
Friday, 7:40 p.m.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, 2:10 p.m.
Rangers vs. Astros
Friday, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, 2:10 p.m.
Royals vs. Cardinals
Friday, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, 2:15 p.m.
Sunday, 2:15 p.m.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
Friday, 8:40 p.m.
Saturday, 3:10 p.m.
Sunday, 3:10 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Angels
Friday, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday, 4:07 p.m.
Padres vs. Mariners
Friday, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, 7:20 p.m.
Giants vs. Athletics
Friday, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
More MLB from Sports Illustrated
Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster