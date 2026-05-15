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MLB Standings and Full Schedule for Rivalry Weekend

It's time to settle some regional bragging rights.
Kyle Koster|
The Mets enter Rivalry Weekend on a rare hot streak.
The Mets enter Rivalry Weekend on a rare hot streak. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In this story:

Cleveland GuardiansNew York MetsNew York Yankees

Major League Baseball wants to make Rivalry Weekend something that has organic juice and the results to this point suggest that they need to squeeze a bit harder. The latest edition hits over the weekend as a full slate of interleague action highlights many battles for regional supremacy. Due to the entirely inequitable state of play to this point, the Guardians-Reds matchup and the Cubs-White Sox crosstown engagement are the only two where both teams enter with winning records.

The Subway Series is back in effect with the Mets currently riding high after walloping the lowly Tigers in a three-game sweep and the Yankees looking to keep pace with the Rays in the AL East. Elsewhere, the Red Sox and Braves square off as one team looks to remain red-hot and the other seeks a spark while the Giants battle the Athletics with the ghosts of Bay Area past looking on.

MLB Standings

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

30-14

--

Phillies

21-23

9.0

Nationals

21-23

9.0

Marlins

20-24

10.0

Mets

18-25

11.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Cubs

28-16

--

Brewers

24-17

2.5

Cardinals

25-18

2.5

Pirates

24-20

4.0

Reds

23-21

5.0

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

26-18

--

Padres

25-18

0.5

Diamondbacks

20-22

5.0

Giants

18-26

8.0

Rockies

17-27

9.0

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Rays

28-14

--

Yankees

27-17

2.0

Orioles

20-24

9.0

Blue Jays

19-24

9.5

Red Sox

18-25

10.5

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

24-21

--

White Sox

22-21

1.0

Twins

20-24

3.5

Tigers

19-24

4.5

Royals

19-24

4.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Athletics

22-21

--

Mariners

22-23

1.0

Rangers

21-22

1.0

Astros

17-28

6.0

Angels

16-28

6.5

MLB Weekend Schedule

All times ET

Phillies vs. Pirates

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Orioles vs. Nationals

Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Friday, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

Reds vs. Guardians

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

Brewers vs. Twins

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Marlins vs. Rays

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, 4:10 p.m.

Sunday, 12:15 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Braves

Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

Yankees vs. Mets

Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

Cubs vs. White Sox

Friday, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Rangers vs. Astros

Friday, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.

Royals vs. Cardinals

Friday, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, 2:15 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Friday, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday, 3:10 p.m.

Sunday, 3:10 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Angels

Friday, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday, 4:07 p.m.

Padres vs. Mariners

Friday, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, 7:20 p.m.

Giants vs. Athletics

Friday, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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