MLB Standings Show Just How Deep a Hole the Phillies and Mets Are In

One National League East team in free-fall mode was able to stop gravity momentarily on Wednesday night as the Mets rode a gem from Clay Holmes and a clutch two-out go-ahead hit from Mark Vientos in the eighth inning to down the Twins, 3-2. This snapped an incredible and unexpected 12-game slide from the perceived contender while the Phillies found no such luck as they once again suffered a lopsided loss to the Cubs. That's now eight straight times Philadelphia has found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard. They now find themselves tied with the rival Mets in the cellar at 8-16.

At this early stage of the season each of these teams is 8 1/2 games behind division-leading Atlanta. This is the furthest any club finds itself from where it wants to go. Even the Rockies have kept closer pace with the Dodgers and Padres (tied at 16-8) in the NL West. The lowly Royals (8-17) are only 5.5 games back in the AL Central as no team has seperated from the pack.

It's probably a bit premature to look at history for the largest deficits overcome to win a division but let's do it anyway.

Team Year Deficit Date Guardians 2025 15.5 GB July 6 Yankees 1978 14 GB July 19 Athletics 2012 13 GB June 30 Mariners 1995 13 GB August 2 Twins 2006 12.5 GB July 14

The takeaway? Lots of teams have been down worse and dug their way out of the hole. And with playoff expansion there are more routes for the Phillies and Mets to explore. Yet with how strong the NL Central has been—with the fifth-place Brewers sitting outside the wild card right now despite being a 5.5 games ahead of the NL East chasers, it's going to require some really, really strong play to ensure any room for error.

One other thing to keep an eye on here is the fact that these two teams don't play each other until June 18. All of their head-to-head work will take place later in the season when they potentially cannot afford any more losses. That's going to ramp up the pressure and seems to suggest that only one can survive in the quest to fight back to contention.

Or strange things can happen and they finish 1-2 in the division. That's baseball.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Marlins 4, Cardinals 1

Astros 2, Guardians 0

Rays 6, Reds 1

Orioles 8, Royals 6

Tigers 5, Brewers 2

Angels 7, Blue Jays 3

Mariners 5, Athletics 4

Braves 8, Nationals 6

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

Mets 3, Twins 2

Cubs 7, Phillies 2

Pirates 8, Rangers 4

Rockies 8, Padres 3

Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 7

Giants 3, Dodgers

Updated MLB standings

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 17-8 -- Marlins 12-13 5.0 Nationals 11-14 6.0 Phillies 8-16 8.5 Mets 8-16 8.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Reds 16-9 -- Cubs 15-9 0.5 Pirates 14-10 1.5 Cardinals 14-10 1.5 Brewers 13-10 2.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Padres 16-8 -- Dodgers 16-8 -- Diamondbacks 14-10 2.0 Giants 11-13 5.0 Rockies 10-15 6.5

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 15-9 -- Rays 13-11 2.0 Orioles 12-13 3.5 Blue Jays 10-14 4.5 Red Sox 9-15 6.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 14-12 -- Tigers 13-12 0.5 Twins 12-12 2.0 White Sox 9-15 4.0 Royals 8-17 5.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 13-12 -- Rangers 12-12 0.5 Angels 12-14 1.5 Mariners 11-15 2.5 Astros 10-16 3.5

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Braves vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

Brewers vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

Phillies vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Padres vs. Rockies, 3:10 p.m.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Giants, 3:45 p.m.

Yankees vs. Red Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated