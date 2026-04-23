MLB Standings Show Just How Deep a Hole the Phillies and Mets Are In
In this story:
One National League East team in free-fall mode was able to stop gravity momentarily on Wednesday night as the Mets rode a gem from Clay Holmes and a clutch two-out go-ahead hit from Mark Vientos in the eighth inning to down the Twins, 3-2. This snapped an incredible and unexpected 12-game slide from the perceived contender while the Phillies found no such luck as they once again suffered a lopsided loss to the Cubs. That's now eight straight times Philadelphia has found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard. They now find themselves tied with the rival Mets in the cellar at 8-16.
At this early stage of the season each of these teams is 8 1/2 games behind division-leading Atlanta. This is the furthest any club finds itself from where it wants to go. Even the Rockies have kept closer pace with the Dodgers and Padres (tied at 16-8) in the NL West. The lowly Royals (8-17) are only 5.5 games back in the AL Central as no team has seperated from the pack.
It's probably a bit premature to look at history for the largest deficits overcome to win a division but let's do it anyway.
Team
Year
Deficit
Date
Guardians
2025
15.5 GB
July 6
Yankees
1978
14 GB
July 19
Athletics
2012
13 GB
June 30
Mariners
1995
13 GB
August 2
Twins
2006
12.5 GB
July 14
The takeaway? Lots of teams have been down worse and dug their way out of the hole. And with playoff expansion there are more routes for the Phillies and Mets to explore. Yet with how strong the NL Central has been—with the fifth-place Brewers sitting outside the wild card right now despite being a 5.5 games ahead of the NL East chasers, it's going to require some really, really strong play to ensure any room for error.
One other thing to keep an eye on here is the fact that these two teams don't play each other until June 18. All of their head-to-head work will take place later in the season when they potentially cannot afford any more losses. That's going to ramp up the pressure and seems to suggest that only one can survive in the quest to fight back to contention.
Or strange things can happen and they finish 1-2 in the division. That's baseball.
Yesterday's MLB scores
Marlins 4, Cardinals 1
Astros 2, Guardians 0
Rays 6, Reds 1
Orioles 8, Royals 6
Tigers 5, Brewers 2
Angels 7, Blue Jays 3
Mariners 5, Athletics 4
Braves 8, Nationals 6
Yankees 4, Red Sox 1
Mets 3, Twins 2
Cubs 7, Phillies 2
Pirates 8, Rangers 4
Rockies 8, Padres 3
Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 7
Giants 3, Dodgers
Updated MLB standings
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
17-8
--
Marlins
12-13
5.0
Nationals
11-14
6.0
Phillies
8-16
8.5
Mets
8-16
8.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Reds
16-9
--
Cubs
15-9
0.5
Pirates
14-10
1.5
Cardinals
14-10
1.5
Brewers
13-10
2.0
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Padres
16-8
--
Dodgers
16-8
--
Diamondbacks
14-10
2.0
Giants
11-13
5.0
Rockies
10-15
6.5
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Yankees
15-9
--
Rays
13-11
2.0
Orioles
12-13
3.5
Blue Jays
10-14
4.5
Red Sox
9-15
6.0
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
14-12
--
Tigers
13-12
0.5
Twins
12-12
2.0
White Sox
9-15
4.0
Royals
8-17
5.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
13-12
--
Rangers
12-12
0.5
Angels
12-14
1.5
Mariners
11-15
2.5
Astros
10-16
3.5
Today's MLB schedule
All times ET
Braves vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.
Brewers vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m.
Phillies vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Padres vs. Rockies, 3:10 p.m.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Giants, 3:45 p.m.
Yankees vs. Red Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Twins vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pirates vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.
More MLB from Sports Illustrated
Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster