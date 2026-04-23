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MLB Standings Show Just How Deep a Hole the Phillies and Mets Are In

NL East cellar-dwellers are nowhere near contention at this early stage.
Kyle Koster|
The Phillies now own the longest losing streak in Major League Baseball at eight games.
The Phillies now own the longest losing streak in Major League Baseball at eight games. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

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New York MetsPhiladelphia Phillies

One National League East team in free-fall mode was able to stop gravity momentarily on Wednesday night as the Mets rode a gem from Clay Holmes and a clutch two-out go-ahead hit from Mark Vientos in the eighth inning to down the Twins, 3-2. This snapped an incredible and unexpected 12-game slide from the perceived contender while the Phillies found no such luck as they once again suffered a lopsided loss to the Cubs. That's now eight straight times Philadelphia has found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard. They now find themselves tied with the rival Mets in the cellar at 8-16.

At this early stage of the season each of these teams is 8 1/2 games behind division-leading Atlanta. This is the furthest any club finds itself from where it wants to go. Even the Rockies have kept closer pace with the Dodgers and Padres (tied at 16-8) in the NL West. The lowly Royals (8-17) are only 5.5 games back in the AL Central as no team has seperated from the pack.

It's probably a bit premature to look at history for the largest deficits overcome to win a division but let's do it anyway.

Team

Year

Deficit

Date

Guardians

2025

15.5 GB

July 6

Yankees

1978

14 GB

July 19

Athletics

2012

13 GB

June 30

Mariners

1995

13 GB

August 2

Twins

2006

12.5 GB

July 14

The takeaway? Lots of teams have been down worse and dug their way out of the hole. And with playoff expansion there are more routes for the Phillies and Mets to explore. Yet with how strong the NL Central has been—with the fifth-place Brewers sitting outside the wild card right now despite being a 5.5 games ahead of the NL East chasers, it's going to require some really, really strong play to ensure any room for error.

One other thing to keep an eye on here is the fact that these two teams don't play each other until June 18. All of their head-to-head work will take place later in the season when they potentially cannot afford any more losses. That's going to ramp up the pressure and seems to suggest that only one can survive in the quest to fight back to contention.

Or strange things can happen and they finish 1-2 in the division. That's baseball.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Marlins 4, Cardinals 1

Astros 2, Guardians 0

Rays 6, Reds 1

Orioles 8, Royals 6

Tigers 5, Brewers 2

Angels 7, Blue Jays 3

Mariners 5, Athletics 4

Braves 8, Nationals 6

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

Mets 3, Twins 2

Cubs 7, Phillies 2

Pirates 8, Rangers 4

Rockies 8, Padres 3

Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 7

Giants 3, Dodgers

Updated MLB standings

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

17-8

--

Marlins

12-13

5.0

Nationals

11-14

6.0

Phillies

8-16

8.5

Mets

8-16

8.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Reds

16-9

--

Cubs

15-9

0.5

Pirates

14-10

1.5

Cardinals

14-10

1.5

Brewers

13-10

2.0

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Padres

16-8

--

Dodgers

16-8

--

Diamondbacks

14-10

2.0

Giants

11-13

5.0

Rockies

10-15

6.5

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Yankees

15-9

--

Rays

13-11

2.0

Orioles

12-13

3.5

Blue Jays

10-14

4.5

Red Sox

9-15

6.0

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

14-12

--

Tigers

13-12

0.5

Twins

12-12

2.0

White Sox

9-15

4.0

Royals

8-17

5.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Athletics

13-12

--

Rangers

12-12

0.5

Angels

12-14

1.5

Mariners

11-15

2.5

Astros

10-16

3.5

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Braves vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

Brewers vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

Phillies vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Padres vs. Rockies, 3:10 p.m.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Giants, 3:45 p.m.

Yankees vs. Red Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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