Ranking the 10 Most Dominant Postseason Runs in MLB History

The Brewers could wrap up one of the most dominant World Series runs in MLB history on Wednesday night. A win in Game 5 would mean Milwaukee will have lost just two games en route to its first championship. The Brew Crew nearly became the first team to secure a sweep in both the championship series and World Series under a best-of-seven format, but lost Tuesday’s Game 4 in extra innings, having dethroned the reigning champion Dodgers with ease. They’re now one game from defeating the Rays and securing the Commissioner’s Trophy.

With a postseason record of 10–2, the Brewers are in the midst one of the greatest postseason runs in league history. But where do they stack up against some of the all-time great playoff runs?

Since the divisional era started back in 1969, only one team has made it through a postseason without sustaining a single loss; the ’76 Reds. They needed just seven games to sweep the NLCS and World Series. But times have changed, and series have expanded, meaning there are more postseason games for teams to play in the modern playoff format.

With that context, we’re going to rank the 10 most dominant postseason runs in MLB history.

Catcher Carlos Ruiz was a force on offense and defense during the 2008 World Series, going 6-for-16 with a home run and four walks. | Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

10. 2008 Phillies

Postseason record: 11–3

Postseason run differential: +20

World Series MVP: Cole Hamels

The Phillies had an unforgettable run to the World Series in 2008, led by franchise favorites such as Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley and Cole Hamels. In the NLDS, Philadelphia took down the Brewers, 3–1, to secure an NLCS berth, where it defeated the Dodgers in five games. In the Fall Classic, the Phillies toppled the Rays in five games to win the championship. Catcher Carlos Ruiz delivered a walk-off single in Game 3 to give Philadelphia a 2–1 lead in the series, and they didn’t look back from there, winning the next two games to close things out. Hamels earned World Series MVP honors after making two starts and recording a 2.77 ERA across 13 innings while striking out eight.

9. 2018 Red Sox

Postseason record: 11–3

Postseason run differential: +33

World Series MVP: Steve Pearce

The Red Sox lost just three games during their World Series run in 2018, and they were beating teams in decisive fashion. Across 14 total games, and 11 wins, Boston outscored its opponents by 33 runs. They didn’t sweep a single one of their three postseason series, but they were dominant nonetheless, losing one game in each series. They defeated the Yankees, 3–1, in the ALDS, and then took down the Astros, 4–1, in the ALCS, before rounding it all off with a 4–1 defeat of the Dodgers in the World Series. MVP honors were given to Steve Pearce, who wasn't a huge contributor during the regular season but hit three home runs against the Dodgers, including two in the series-ending Game 5.

8. 2022 Astros

Postseason record: 11–2

Postseason run differential: +17

World Series MVP: Jeremy Peña

The 2022 Astros cruised to a World Series appearance, not losing a single game between the ALDS and ALCS. They defeated the Mariners in a three-game sweep in the division series before taking down the Yankees in four games in the ALCS. Their only two losses in October came during the World Series, which they won in six games over the Phillies. The Astros were led in the Fall Classic by Jeremy Peña, who had 10 hits, including a home run and two doubles, and three RBIs in the six-game series.

Derek Jeter reached base nine times in 20 plate appearances during the 1998 World Series. | Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

7. 1998 Yankees

Postseason record: 11–2

Postseason run differential: +28

World Series MVP: Scott Brosius

One year prior to their 11–1 postseason in ‘99, the Yankees won the World Series in ‘98 and went 11–2 in October in the process. Their only two losses of that postseason run came in the ALCS, when they dropped two games against Cleveland. In the ALDS, New York swept the Rangers in three games. In the ALCS, the Yankees dropped Games 2 and 3 before rallying back with three straight wins to send Cleveland packing. They followed that up with a flawless World Series performance, sweeping the Padres, outscoring them 26–13 across the four games. Scott Brosius, who won World Series MVP, went 8-for-17 at the plate in the series with two home runs and six RBIs.

6. 2004 Red Sox

Postseason record: 11–3

Postseason run differential: +21

World Series MVP: Manny Ramirez

The ‘04 Red Sox made history in the postseason when they overcame a 3–0 deficit against the rival Yankees in the ALCS. To this day, there’s been no other team in MLB history to overturn a three-game deficit in a best-of-seven series. Those three losses against New York were Boston’s lone defeats in the postseason. They dominated the Angels in the ALDS, scoring 25 runs across the three-game sweep, and they also swept the Cardinals in the World Series, officially snapping their lengthy 86-year World Series drought and putting to bed the infamous “1918” chants. Manny Ramirez was named World Series MVP after recording seven hits, a home run and four RBIs in against St. Louis.

Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby set a record with 18 consecutive scoreless innings in the 2026 postseason. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

5. 2026 Brewers

Postseason record: 10–2*

Postseason run differential: +23*

World Series MVP: TBD

The Brewers haven’t let their opponents get a foothold in any postseason series, defeating the Padres in the NLDS in four games after winning the first two games, then sweeping the Dodgers in stunning fashion in the NLCS. They’ve been impressive through four games of the World Series, too, winning each of the first three games, including an impressive come-from-behind win in Game 2 and a beatdown in Game 3. They dropped Game 4 in extra innings, but if they’re able to shut the series down on Wednesday night in Game 5, this Milwaukee postseason run would cement its place as one of the greatest ever. They’ve only had one true blowout to date, though—seven of their 10 wins have been decided by one or two runs.

4. 2007 Red Sox

Postseason record: 11–3

Postseason run differential: +53

World Series MVP: Mike Lowell

The Red Sox were a run-scoring machine in the 2007 postseason, outscoring their opponents 99–46. It’s the largest run differential in MLB playoff history, an indication of just how dominant the offense was during the run to their second World Series in four years. Boston hit 18 home runs in the 14 postseason games, and there were seven players on the roster with 10-plus RBIs. The Red Sox trounced the Angels in the ALDS, sweeping them in three games. They were tested in the ALCS by Cleveland, however, needing seven games to punch their ticket to the World Series, where they would defeat the Rockies in a four-game sweep. World Series MVP honors went to Mike Lowell, after recording six hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in the series.

3. 1976 Reds

Postseason record: 7–0

Postseason run differential: +14

World Series MVP: Johnny Bench

The 1976 Reds are the only team since the beginning of MLB’s division era in 1969 to go undefeated in the postseason. In ‘76, only four teams made the postseason, so Cincinnati’s playoff run began in the NLCS, during which they swept the Phillies in a three-game series. They then took down the Yankees in four games in the World Series, cementing their flawless postseason. Johnny Bench was named World Series MVP after hitting 8-for-15 with four extra base hits including two home runs.

The 1999 Yankees swept the Braves in the World Series to conclude an 11–1 postseason run. | Getty Images

2. 1999 Yankees

Postseason record: 11–1

Postseason run differential: +27

World Series MVP: Mariano Rivera

The Yankees won three straight World Series from 1998 to 2000. During that span, they went 12–1 in the Fall Classic, with sweeps in both ‘98 and ‘99. The ‘99 postseason run was their most dominant of the three, however, and remains one of the greatest October showings in MLB history. That postseason, the Yankees defeated the Rangers in a three-game sweep in the ALDS, and advanced to the World Series after defeating the Red Sox in five games. Their lone loss of the postseason came at the hands of Boston in ALCS Game 3, when Cy Young winner Pedro Martinez was on the mound. In the World Series, they took down the Braves in four games, winning by at least three runs in three of the four games. During that historic postseason run, Mariano Rivera earned World Series MVP honors and was flawless throughout October, logging 12 1/3 innings with zero earned runs and four saves.

1. 2005 White Sox

Postseason record: 11–1

Postseason run differential: +33

World Series MVP: Jermaine Dye

The 2005 White Sox were unstoppable in October, losing just one game across three separate postseason series in order to win the World Series. They brushed aside the Red Sox in the ALDS, securing a three-game sweep before advancing to the ALCS to take on the Angels, who they disposed of in five games. Their lone loss of the postseason came in Game 1 of the ALCS, but they quickly got back on track and turned in eight consecutive wins after that loss in order to win the title. In the World Series, Chicago swept the Astros in four games. The South Siders outscored their opponents by a total of 33 runs in the postseason, riding their elite starting pitching to their first World Series title since 1917. Jermaine Dye earned World Series MVP honors after batting .438 with a home run and three RBIs against the Astros.