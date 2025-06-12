Four Players Washington Nationals Should be Actively Shopping In Trade Market
The Washington Nationals have been much better than many people expected them to be, but that should not keep them from looking to sell at the trade deadline.
The most intriguing thing about this roster has been and will remain to be the young pieces that are emerging like James Wood and MacKenzie Gore.
They have a handful of veterans that don't figure into their longterm plans and some other interesting talents that they could look to get more value out of on the open market.
Here are a couple of names that the Nationals should be shopping around in the trade market this year:
OF Alex Call
Washington can absolutely hold on to Call and probably will, but seeing what he could fetch from a contender wouldn't be an awful idea.
He fits oddly into the future plans given that he is under team control through 2029, but is already 30 since he broke out so late.
The slugger has posted a .287/.396/.418 slash line with two home runs. He has drawn 19 walks and struck out 22 times.
The Nationals have plenty of young options in the outfield with Robert Hassell III and Daylen Lile each also debuting this year. They could continue to get younger if Call could fetch anything of value.
RHP Kyle Finnegan
Finnegan was brought back on a one-year, $5.38 million deal after being non-tendered and it looks to have been a nice investment by Washington.
The 2024 All-Star had a worse second-half last year, but has bounced back again with a 2.25 ERA and 18 saves to start this campaign.
Contenders always want bullpen arms, so there should definitely be a market for him.
3B Amed Rosario
Rosario was another veteran added on a one-year deal that has done enough to be flipped to a contender.
The third baseman has posted a .282/.315/.437 slash line with three home runs and 13 RBI in 31 games. He's already not used much off of the bench and could bring back at least a solid pitching prospect when traded away.
RHP Michael Soroka
Soroka has had anything but a normal start to his time with the Nationals. He had a nice spring and was going into the year with momentum, but was injured almost immediately and missed all of April.
He has been up-and-down on the mound as well, but looks to be a solid backend rotation options with a high-strikeout potential. His xERA and FIP are lower than his actual ERA of 4.86, which points to the fact that he has been a little bit unlucky so far.
