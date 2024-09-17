Two Washington Nationals Stars Closing in on Returns from Injuries
As the Washington Nationals work through the final two weeks of the season, they’re hoping to have both shortstop C.J. Abrams and starting pitcher Trevor Williams back this week.
Abrams has been out the past few ways with a shoulder ailment, while Williams has been out for the majority of the season with a flexor muscle strain.
MASN Sports reported that Abrams ramped up his baseball activities on Monday as he works to get over what the team is calling an impingement in his non-throwing shoulder. He is not on the injures list and has missed the Nats’ last four games.
Monday, the All-Star infielder did drills with the rest of the team and took swings in the batting tunnel prior to batting practice, but didn’t take BP.
Washington manager Dave Martinez said he wants to see a little bit more from him before putting him back in the starting lineup. He did say that Abrams was available to come off the bench but did not.
The Nationals are being cautious for a reason, even though the season is growing short. Abrams is part of a young, impressive core of players that Washington hopes to build around in 2025 and beyond.
This season Abrams has a slash line of .239/.308/.427/.735 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI.
As for Williams, he threw his latest rehab game on Sunday with Double-A Harrisburg, as he threw 4.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked one.
It will, most likely, be his last rehab game. He joined the Nationals on their road trip this week and he will throw a bullpen sometime this week. If all goes well, Williams could be activated and pitch against the Chicago Cubs later this week, per MASN.
Williams, 32 years old, is on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor muscle strain. He was moved there on Sept. 1 in a procedural move when rosters expanded to 28 players. He was originally played on the 15-day IL on June 4, retroactive to June 1, so he’s eligible to return when he’s ready.
Before the injury he was Washington’s most impressive starter, as he was 5-0 in 11 starts with a 2.22 ERA. He struck out 47 and walked 16 in 47.2 innings.
The Nationals want Williams to be able to pitch in the Majors at some point this season, even though he may only get one or two starts. Washington hopes that by adding Williams it can go to a six-man rotation and can give its young rotation an extra day of rest down the stretch.