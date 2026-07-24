Adding Surefire Starting Pitcher for 2027 Considered Nationals' Biggest Deadline Need

If the Washington Nationals decide to add some established big league players to help their current roster compete for a spot in the playoffs, many people believe they will target relievers.

After all, this has been one of the worst bullpens in the majors. They have the third-worst ERA in the majors and are on pace to shatter the MLB record for blown saves. However, upgrading the relief staff isn't the only need for this franchise. They lack top-end pitchers behind Cade Cavalli and Foster Griffin, who could end up being traded before the deadline or departing in free agency after the year.

Because of that, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes that adding a surefire starting pitcher who can step into the rotation in 2027 should be at the top of the to-do list for the Nationals.

Nationals Need Established Major League Starters

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's a lot of relief risk and upside-oriented arms in the system, so adding a potential 2027 big league starting pitcher would help take some heat off of the system and next winter's free agent needs," McDaniel wrote.

That's a fair assessment. Outside of Cavalli, there isn't a whole lot to get excited about when it comes to their starting options. Re-signing Griffin would be huge if he stays on the team through the deadline, but considering the season he's had to date, he should have a robust market in free agency. Zack Littell likely won't have his $12 million mutual option picked up due to performance. Miles Mikolas will be a free agent. Jake Irvin has struggled again. And they don't quite trust Andrew Alvarez despite his strong career numbers.

Down on the farm, top prospects Luis Perales and Jackson Kent are with Triple-A Rochester, but they haven't appeared in an MLB game in their careers. Josiah Gray is dealing with another serious injury. And none of their other top pitching prospects are above the Double-A level.

All of that points to a need for them to target a pitcher who can step right into the starting rotation next year. Whether that is someone like Los Angeles Angels star Reid Detmers -- who is going to have a lot of suitors if he's made available -- or someone else who could be placed on the trade block like Kansas City Royals veteran right-hander Michael Wacha, Washington needs to fortify their rotation, which they've had trouble doing in free agency,.

It will be interesting to see how president of baseball operations Paul Toboni chooses to attack the deadline. But don't be surprised if they try to get an established starting pitcher back in return for any moves that they make.