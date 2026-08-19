Extension Possibility for Nationals, CJ Abrams Now Even More Murky Than Before

The Washington Nationals have moved CJ Abrams out of shortstop and over to second base.

He wasn't too fond of that decision, and he has made it clear that he views himself as a shortstop long term. This is the latest wrinkle in the story regarding Abrams and his future in the nation's capital, as trade rumors are bound to be ignited once again this offseason.

This move not only has on-field ramifications, but it has financial ones, too. Abrams could potentially be impacted by roughly $100 million -- depending on how he is truly valued around the league due to his poor defensive numbers -- by being bumped to second base. And because the Abrams camp isn't thrilled with this position change at this stage of the year, extension talks between the Nationals and their star infielder seem about as cooled off as they've ever been.

Extension Talks Between Nationals, CJ Abrams Don't Seem Active Right Now

Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"CJ's enjoyed his time in D.C. and, as long as he's with the Nationals, his focus is going to be on being the very best player he can be and winning as many games with the Nationals as he can," Abrams' agent, Mike Sanders of of Roc Nation Sports, said, per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required). "The very best player and teammate he can be."

Nusbaum also added that Sanders "declined to talk about the prospect of an extension."

Previous reports indicated that Abrams turned down an extension offer from Washington in 2024. That made it seem like Abrams and his representation were more than willing to hit the open market when he's eligible to become a free agent following the 2028 season. And after he's had a career-year this season, the chances that he would agree to a long-term deal with the Nationals at this point seem slim.

However, some might point to the fact that his breakout came under this current regime for a reason, as they have modernized a lot within the baseball operations department. Still, the 25-year-old could be looking to cash in when the time comes, as he likely will command something on the open market that Washington won't be willing to match.

Nevertheless, Sanders said that Abrams is "pleased to be in Washington," and the leadership role he's taken on within this young clubhouse can't be overlooked. If he finds himself performing much better at second base on defense than he ever did at shortstop, then that could go a long way in the trust category when it comes to how he views his career with the Nationals.