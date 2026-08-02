Latest Information About Every Nationals Trade Rumor With Deadline Looming

At the time of writing, the Washington Nationals are still in the midst of their series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

The three losses in the three games prior during this set have potentially changed the plans of this front office. President of baseball operations Paul Toboni was prepared to add some established players to help with a playoff push. But with their odds to make the postseason slipping following these losses, shipping out some of their best trade assets could be their course of action before the Aug. 3 deadline.

With that in mind, there might be a lot of moves coming for Washington in the next 24 or so hours. They have multiple players on their roster who have generated interest around the league, and this is where things currently stand when it comes to the most recent information reported as of mid-afternoon on Aug. 2.

Luis Garcia Jr. Set to Get Traded?

Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Curtis Mead was dealt to the Boston Red Sox on July 25 in exchange for left-handed pitcher Connelly Early, the next move that could be coming for the Nationals might involve breakout slugger Luis Garcia Jr.

He was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game, and it doesn't seem like that has anything to do with the knee injury he suffered the day prior. Garcia has been a player discussed a ton leading into the deadline, as contenders like the Arizona Diamondbacks have had their sights set on bringing him in from the nation's capital.

It was previously reported that Toboni was no longer listening to offers on Garcia. But that was before the team lost four games in a row to reduce their already-low playoff odds. And because Garcia was scratched from Sunday's lineup, it seems like only a matter of time before he gets traded.

Foster Griffin Could Be Traded, Also Could Be Extended

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear at this moment what is going to happen in regards to Foster Griffin.

The Nationals tried to lock him into an extension, but talks didn't go far. That made is seem like he was certain to get dealt, especially after Early was acquired. However, subsequent reports indicated that Washington is still trying to get a deal done with the 2026 All-Star, which could cause them to hold onto the left-hander through the deadline.

However, they are also doing a cost-benefit analysis on what an extension would net them compared to what they could potentially bring back in a trade. And after Tarik Skubal was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers late on Saturday night, Griffin has now become one of the best starting pitchers available for contending teams.

It seems like this one could run up right against the deadline on Aug. 3, as the Nationals try to get the best possible return they can get for the breakout star.

CJ Abrams Likely to Stay Put

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is being said with a grain of salt since CJ Abrams is the best overall player now available, but it sounds like the star shortstop is going to stay in the nation's capital for the remainder of the season.

Multiple reports have come out stating a trade featuring Abrams isn't likely. And while Washington has been open about the fact that they are listening to offers, they have also made it clear that they will need to be blown away if they are going to ship out the 25-year-old two-time All-Star.

Teams have been gearing up to do exactly that, but based on all the latest information that has been reported, Nationals fans should expect the face of the franchise to remain on this roster through the trade deadline.

Nationals Targeting Relievers

Dark blue Washington Nationals hat | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When it was reported that Washington was aiming to land some established major league players, it was also stated that they would be trying to acquire some bullpen help. Additional information came out on that front, which suggested that both rental arms and controllable relievers are on the target board for Toboni and his front office.

With the Nationals treading water when it comes to their playoff standing, going after long-term pieces for this bullpen seems like their best course of action. Luckily for them, it appears like there are plenty of those relievers available to be acquired.

Nationals Willing to Trade From Farm System Depth

Washington Nationals prospect Andrew Pinckney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington might be focused on building for the future, but they are also reportedly open to trading from their farm system since they have a ton of depth across their outfield and middle infield. Shipping out some of those prospects to bring in long-term help for their major league roster seems like the way Toboni wants to attack things at this stage, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what takes place ahead of the deadline. The Nationals have multiple directions they can take that will improve their organization, and they should be at the center of multiple trades.