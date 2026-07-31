4 Nationals Listed Among Best Available Players for Trade at Their Positions

Right now, all signs are pointing to the Washington Nationals not being massive sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

While their loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday now puts them 2.5 games out of the final NL wild card spot with a 55-55 record, the front office, led by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, seems to be leaning towards adding big league players to help this current group push for the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2019.

However, this deadline is shaping up to be a seller's market once again. And because the Nationals are still in the early stages of a rebuild under this new regime, they could ultimately decide to deal a few pieces. If they go down that path, then they have plenty of players who should generate a nice return since Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) listed four Washington players in the top 10 of their respective positions when it comes to the best players available for a potential trade.

CJ Abrams - No. 1 Shortstop

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a surprise. CJ Abrams has been sensational this season. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career, and he's shattering all of his previous career-best numbers. He also has two more years of club control remaining after this season, and at the age of 25, he is clearly the best player at his position who could be moved.

But, after it once seemed like Abrams was a shoo in to be dealt, it seems like the Nationals are going to hold onto the ascending superstar through the deadline. They would have to be blown away by an offer to move him at this point. Teams are going to try to pry him out of Washington, but that doesn't seem likely at this point.

Luis Garcia Jr. - No. 2 First Baseman

Washington Nationals infielder Luis Garcia Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The perception around Luis Garcia Jr. has changed immensely compared to where it was following last season. He was seen as a possible candidate to be designated for assignment, and now, he's playing so well that the Nationals have reportedly shut down trade talks centered around him.

Bowden puts Garcia behind only San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers on his list, which goes to show just how good Garcia has been this year. One could even make the argument that -- based on this season's production and the cost of the two players -- teams around the league might have Garcia No. 1 on their boards above Devers when it comes to first basemen.

That's why there's still a chance the lefty slugger gets dealt before Aug. 3. Until that date passes and he's still on Washington's roster, contenders across the majors will be trying to acquire him.

Foster Griffin - No. 4 Starting Pitcher

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster Griffin has been incredible in his return to Major League Baseball this season. He has a 2.76 ERA through 21 starts. His final outing in a Nationals jersey could come on Friday against the Braves, too, based on the interest he's receiving around the league. However, Washington might also decide to hold onto him.

Per reports, the Nationals are still trying to work out an extension with the left-hander. That comes after previous talks didn't get very far. It seemed like Griffin was almost certainly going to be traded when that happened, but they could keep him and try to get something finalized before he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

That's risky, though. Underlying statistics say some regression could be coming for Griffin. His value could be the highest it will ever be right now, so Washington might to capitalize on that with Bowden ranking Griffin No. 4 on his best available starting pitchers list behind two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Cincinnati Reds young star Hunter Greene and Detroit Tigers former top prospect Casey Mize.

Nobody would be shocked if the Nationals eventually traded Griffin before the deadline. But it sounds like they are contemplating keeping him, despite the return that he could net the organization.

Keibert Ruiz - No. 8 Catcher

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most under-the-radar trade chip Washington has at this point is Keibert Ruiz, who got red-hot in May and continued to perform well in June before he cooled off in July. Still, he's an interesting piece to think about when it comes to who the Nationals might deal.

Bowden lists him at No. 8 behind a plethora of other backstops -- although Shea Langeliers of the Athletics is likely done for the season due to a torn meniscus. That doesn't make it seem like teams would be knocking on Washington's door to acquire Ruiz. However, the 28-year-old former top prospect is a switch-hitter who is under a team-friendly deal through 2030 with club options for 2031 and 2032. And with teams around the league looking for catching help, he could be someone who piques the interest of any front office trying to bolster that position group.

It doesn't seem like the Nationals would be willing to part ways with Ruiz at this point, but with star catching prospect Harry Ford now with the big league club, they might be inclined to accept an offer that brings in building blocks for the future.