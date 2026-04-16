Nationals Bring Back Familiar Face in Trade With New York Mets

The bullpen has been a major storyline surrounding the Washington Nationals this season.

Coming off a year where they finished with the worst ERA in the majors (5.59), the relief staff has also struggled this season to the tune of a 6.17 ERA that is also last in the MLB. The front office tried to piece together a unit this winter by using minor league signings and waiver claims to bring in new arms. But so far, this is still a group that has had issues getting hitters out on a consistent basis.

Now, in an effort to find relievers that can be effective for them, the Nationals have brought back a familiar face. Per an announcement by the team, they have acquired left-hander Richard Lovelady in exchange for cash in a trade with the New York Mets. They moved Ken Waldichuk to the 60-day injured list to make room on the roster.

Nationals Bring Back Richard Lovelady for Another Stint

Washington Nationals pitcher Richard Lovelady | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old was claimed off waivers in January when the Mets designated him for assignment. He seemed like he could be part of the Opening Day roster based on Washington's need for lefties in the bullpen. However, on March 10, he was DFA'd and claimed by New York, which ended his tenure.

Lovelady made six appearances for the Mets this season. He posted a 3.68 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks across 7 1/3 innings pitched. But after New York promoted Craig Kimbrel to their big league roster, they once again designated him for assignment.

Now, the lefty is back with the Nationals as they search for relievers who can get outs for them whenever called upon.

How Richard Lovelady Could Fit Into Nationals' Plans

Washington Nationals pitcher Richard Lovelady | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how Lovelady fits into the plans for Washington. Following the injury to Waldichuk, the Nationals first recalled Jackson Rutledge as a solution to backfill that opening. But after his return to the major league mound was a disaster and he was optioned back to Triple-A, Mitchell Parker got another chance in the bigs and he shined in his relief role.

With Lovelady back in the mix, he could potentially take Parker's spot, which would allow Washington to move Parker back to Triple-A and continue working with him on improving as a starting pitcher. Or, if the Nationals want to go lefty heavy, they could keep both Lovelady and Parker on the roster to pair them with fellow left-handers PJ Poulin and Cionel Perez.

Either way, Washington has given themselves another veteran option for their bullpen as they try to find a group that can be successful this season. Whether Lovelady can be that guy or not will be seen.