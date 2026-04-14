Former First-Rounder Disappoints in MLB Return, Nationals Option Him to Triple-A

Following a bounce back performance over the weekend, the Washington Nationals' pitching staff was shelled by the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of their four-game set.

Cade Cavalli was disappointing, as the ace only went 1 1/3 innings before he was pulled after he gave up four earned runs. His control was a major issue, as he walked three batters and only was able to strike out two. However, most of the damage done by the Pirates on their way to plating 16 runs was against Jackson Rutledge, the former first-round pick who was called up on Monday.

Following injuries to Cole Henry and Ken Waldichuk that caused the Nationals to place both on the 15-day injured list, Rutledge got another shot at the majors alongside Orlando Ribalta. But after this disastrous showing, Washington decided to send Rutledge back to Rochester, per an announcement from the team.

Jackson Rutledge Was Optioned Back to Triple-A

Washington Nationals pitcher Jackson Rutledge | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This decision is not all that surprising. Rutledge allowed seven earned runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched on Monday. And while he did strike out two batters, he also walked two, which was a concern surrounding the right-hander when the was recalled from Triple-A.

The 17th overall pick of the 2019 draft was seen as someone who could take a step forward this year. But he has not impressed on the farm with a 5.40 ERA across six outings after he was optioned to Rochester ahead of the season. Because of that, it wasn't clear if or when he would get another shot in The Show, but he got an early opportunity due to injury. However, following this disappointing outing, it could be a while before this new regime gives him another look.

Mitchell Parker Expected to Be Jackson Rutledge's Replacement

Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Nationals have not yet announced the corresponding move to Rutledge being optioned to Triple-A, but the expectation is that left-hander Mitchell Parker is going to be recalled to replace Rutledge on the roster.

According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, Parker was added to the team's taxi squad ahead of this four-game series against Pittsburgh. And with Miles Mikolas scheduled to start on Tuesday for Washington, using Parker as a piggyback behind the veteran seems to be the plan.

Last year, Parker was moved into the bullpen at the end of the season because of his struggles as a starting pitcher. It's not clear if that's the role this new Nationals regime envisions for the lefty since he's started three games for Rochester this year, but with Ken Waldichuk getting recommended to have Tommy John surgery, there is a need for another left-hander in the bullpen.

It will be interesting to see if Parker is officially recalled on Tuesday and what his role is going to be with the big league squad moving forward. But it appears like he is going to get his shot in the majors once again after Rutledge had a disappointing showing.