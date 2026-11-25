While much of the focus coming into the offseason was on who the Washington Nationals would add when it came to their pitching staff, the most recent report was about a prominent player on offense who they are targeting.

Per Robert Murray of FanSided, the Nationals are among "multiple teams" that are "engaged with" two-time All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

This would be a significant move if Washington can something done. Not only would it be notable from a financial perspective -- Spotrac puts his market value at an AAV of $17.4 million for a four-year, $69.8 million contract projection -- but this would also signal that the organization is willing and able to land marquee free agents.

Why Nationals Have Interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nationals fans might be wondering why there is such a high level of interest in Chisholm when the offense was one of the best in Major League Baseball this past season and there are tons of talented infield prospects coming up the pipeline.

But president of baseball operations Paul Toboni was adamant that the front office can't just expect the offense to be as good as it was in 2026 if they don't make additions. After all, they traded away Curtis Mead and Luis Garcia Jr., who were two of the team's most consistent and best offensive performers.

The offense also struggled to finish the year, with CJ Abrams and James Wood cooling off and no longer carrying the lineup. Add in the possible regression from Jacob Young and Keibert Ruiz, a likely reliance on rookie Seaver King and former top prospect Brady House, and the fact that Dylan Crews still hasn't found his groove in the majors, there are plenty of question marks when it comes to the offense heading into 2027.

Chisholm's presence would at least raise the floor of this lineup. Even in a down season with the New York Yankees during the 2026 campaign where he slashed .231/.312/.399, he hit 19 home runs with 38 extra-base hits, 55 RBIs and an OPS+ of 97. Those 19 homers and 55 RBIs would have put him fifth for Washington, while his OPS+ figure would have put him tied for seventh with Daylen Lile.

Add in the fact that he is a notable name and a two-time All-Star who is coming off a 30-30 season in 2025, and it's easy to see why Toboni and the Nationals are interested in adding the 28-year-old.

Where Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Play on Defense

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where exactly Chisholm slots into Washington's defensive plans isn't so clear.

This past season, he played all of his defensive innings at second base for the Yankees. That, historically, has been his best defensive position, as he's been worth 28 outs above average there over the course of his career.

But is that where the Nationals would put him?

I actually wouldn't be surprised if they sign Chisholm with the idea of using him at third base. That was something New York did in 2025 when their primary third baseman DJ LeMahieu was injured. Chisholm didn't shine there with his glove, though. He was worth -4 in defensive runs saved and -3 in outs above average. However, Washington might believe his offensive upside at the hot corner would outweigh his possible defensive shortcomings, especially if they shift around the other parts of their infield.

Of course, the elephant in the room is what they're going to do with Abrams. The team wanted to shift him to second base to finish out the 2026 season, but an injury and pushback on the player's side largely prevented that from happening. Abrams will be given a chance to be the team's long-term starting shortstop, but there's no guarantee he sticks there based on his horrendous defensive history. That's where top prospect King comes in, as he could take over at short while Abrams shifts to the keystone. On paper, that would improve the team's defense up the middle.

Another possibility is that Washington just signs Chisholm to be their second baseman, which would maximize his defensive capabilities while giving the Nationals one of the best offensive middle infield duos in baseball. That would then see King be used in a utility role, while House and Yohandy Morales would likely man third base.

All of this is hypothetical unless Washington actually gets something done with Chisholm. But based on the report from Murray that came out, Toboni is trying to land the biggest signing of his career.