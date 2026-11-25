The Washington Nationals have had a quiet offseason so far.

While they have made plenty of moves regarding their roster through non-tenders, low-level trades and minor league signings, the organization has yet to make a splash that will meaningfully improve the outlook of the team in 2027.

However, it seems like that could change based on their reported interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr. Bringing in the two-time All-Star would be notable, and it would be one of the biggest free agency additions by the team in years. But improving the pitching staff is a must, which is why the lack of involvement in players at this stage is a bit concerning.

And now, with the free agency market for pitchers starting to heat up, the Nationals have missed out on one of their rumored targets.

Kris Bubic Signs Deal With Cleveland Guardians

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic is now unavailable after the Cleveland Guardians announced that they officially signed the 29-year-old former All-Star.

Bubic, who was dealt by the Kansas City Royals to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline this past season, finished 2026 with an ERA of 3.76 across 14 appearances (nine starts) while dealing with an injury. But before that, he was a premiere arm. He was an All-Star in 2025 and finished with a 2.55 ERA over 20 starts. As a reliever the year before that, he posted an ERA of 2.67 across 27 appearances. And he has a career ERA+ of 105 over 526 2/3 major league innings, which is five points above the league average mark of 100.

Washington was reportedly interested in the lefty. He would have slotted into the rotation behind ace Cade Cavalli and alongside young starters Connelly Early and Andrew Alvarez to stabilize that unit. But once Tarik Skubal inked his megadeal with the New York Mets, that put the starting pitcher market into hyperdrive, and the Nationals missed out on Bubic.

The Guardians didn't get him for a cheap cost, though. Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that the deal was for $17.5 million over one year, which is in line with what Spotrac estimated his market value would be this offseason. With that in mind, just how interested Washington was in shelling out that type of money isn't clear, but the fact they missed out on Bubic should show Toboni, the front office and the Nationals' ownership group that they will have to spend to land an impactful pitcher.