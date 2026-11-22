The biggest domino of the MLB offseason has reportedly fallen, and that means it will be time for the Washington Nationals to get busy if they are going to make upgrades to their roster ahead of 2027.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post was the first to report that two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal agreed to a deal with the New York Mets. Jeff Passan of ESPN later reported that it was a nine-year, $450 million contract, which shatters the previous major league record for a pitcher.

While the Nationals were never involved in the Skubal sweepstakes, that doesn't mean they won't be affected by this signing. With Skubal now off the market, there should be a lot of movement involving other available arms ahead of the expected Dec. 1 lockout when the CBA expires, which means president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has to start making some moves.

With needs at multiple spots across Washington's pitching staff, here is what I think Toboni and his front office should immediately prioritize now that the free agency market should start to heat up.

Sign An Established Starting Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing the Nationals have to accomplish is signing a legitimate rotation option for them to slot behind Cade Cavalli, Connelly Early and Andrew Alvarez.

While the bullpen is a clear issue -- which we'll get to next -- the starting staff needs to be shored up first, in my opinion. That's because there are legitimate questions about the health of Early. He didn't appear in a single game for Washington after they acquired him from the Boston Red Sox on July 25, as he dealt with inflammation in his throwing elbow and later forearm inflammation. While the Nationals are confident that he'll be healthy to begin 2027, those injury issues are also known precursors for the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which would be a massive blow to this staff.

Beyond that, while Alvarez has earned a place in the rotation based on how he's performed in the majors to date, he also doesn't have overwhelming stuff and is a candidate to take a step back. Because of those two things, lifting both the ceiling and floor of this rotation is a must for Toboni and the front office, as doing the bare minimum and hoping for the best would be a mistake.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required) highlighted three starters who Washington reportedly has interest in signing this winter, with left-hander Kris Bubic and right-hander Brady Singer topping the list. Now that Skubal has found a new home, there will be a trickle-down effect for the other free agent starting pitchers. Because of that, interest in both Bubic and Singer could pick up, which means the Nationals have to act quickly if they are going to add either one of them.

Toboni has to identify their preferred target and get something done to ensure they don't miss out on someone who can actually have an impact on their rotation in 2027. This past season, they experienced what can happen when they are reliant on bounce-back candidates. So, to avoid that, Washington needs to sign a true rotation arm as soon as possible.

Bring in Two Bullpen Arms

San Diego Padres pitcher Jason Adam | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals have to overhaul their bullpen after what has taken place the past two years with that unit finishing 2025 with the worst ERA in the majors and them setting the record for the most blown saves in a singular MLB campaign this past season.

However, with so many veteran options on the market, I think Washington can be more patient when it comes to addressing their relief staff than the starting rotation. And because there are plenty of veterans available who can be had on shorter commitments, that fits into what the front office is looking for, since they aren't interested in handing out long-term deals to relievers this winter.

With that said, the Nationals can't do what they did last offseason when they tried to build a bullpen through waiver claims and minor league signings. At least two established MLB-level relievers need to be added before Opening Day in 2027. Whether that is through free agency, via trades or both, it doesn't matter how this gets done, as long as it gets accomplished.

What Washington decides to do will be seen. But with Skubal agreeing to a deal with the Mets, the market should start to heat up. And the Nationals need to be active along with it.