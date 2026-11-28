The Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Washington Nationals dream is officially over.

Earlier this week, there was a notable report that the Nationals were among the teams interested in free agent infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The 2025 All-Star who had a 30-30 season that year was generating interest around the league despite having a down season in 2026. And with Washington looking to further boost their offense, they identified Chisholm as someone they wanted to sign.

But just like with many of the top names on their free agency board this cycle, the Nationals missed out on signing a potential difference maker, as Chisholm agreed to a deal elsewhere.

Blue Jays Agree to Deal With Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Passan of ESPN was among the multiple reporters who reported the news that Chisholm will be headed north of the border to the Toronto Blue Jays on an exotic short-term deal. Passan noted that this is officially a one-year pact worth $34.5 million spread out between a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary for 2027 and a $16 million player option that has a $1.5 buyout. If Chisholm turns down that player option, then the Blue Jays will have a club option over him worth $40 million.

For that type of cost, it's once again fair to wonder if Washington was really in these sweepstakes. While the idea of signing Chisholm was a fun one, the reality that this ownership group would actually commit that amount of money to a singular free agent seems like an illusion.

So, with left-handed starting pitchers Kris Bubic and Foster Griffin already signing with teams other than the Nationals, Chisholm is the latest rumored free agent target to ink a deal elsewhere. And with Washington only making one MLB signing thus far, this is disappointing news.

Will the Nationals Spend Money Elsewhere?

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A glass-half-full look at the Chisholm interest is that some serious finds might have been set aside in case they were able to actually get a seat at the negotiating table. In theory, that means there should still be spending money available to president of baseball operations Paul Toboni.

Pitching continues to be the biggest glaring hole on the roster, and the lone addition of A.J. Puk isn't going to solve all of their issues. With Chisholm now off the market, Washington might be able to use those funds to land one or two notable arms to boost both their rotation and bullpen.

Of course, the glass-half-empty thought coming out of this Chisholm saga is that this franchise continues to be all bark and no bite when it comes to actually putting together a viable roster. And while Chisholm wouldn't have made the Nationals a World Series contender, let alone a favorite in the NL East, landing him would have been a statement that they are seriously ready to compete.

What ultimately happens before Opening Day in 2027 arrives is yet to be determined. But with Chisholm going to the Blue Jays, that means Washington will have to pivot once again.