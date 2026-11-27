The Washington Nationals handed out their first MLB deal of the offseason when they signed veteran left-hander A.J. Puk to a one-year pact.

That move gives manager Blake Butera an established option in a bullpen unit that has struggled for the last few years, but it doesn't come without risk, since Puk hasn't pitched in a major league game since early-2025 due to injury.

It also doesn't address the glaring holes in the starting rotation, as two spots are up for grabs behind ace Cade Cavalli, Connelly Early and Andrew Alvarez. The Nationals were reportedly eyeing Kris Bubic, but they missed out on him when he inked a lucrative one-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians. Unfortunately, Bubic wasn't the only pitcher Washington was interested in who signed elsewhere, as they also weren't able to bring back Foster Griffin.

Foster Griffin Signs Deal With Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin, who had a career resurgence with the Nationals after he signed with him following an extended stint overseas, decided to return to the Guardians on a three-year, $48 million deal. Talk Nats was the first to report the signing, while Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the financial terms.

Of course, Washington dealt Griffin to Cleveland ahead of the trade deadline this past season, as president of baseball operations Paul Toboni decided to get something for the 2026 All-Star instead of potentially losing him for nothing this winter.

Did that potentially sway Griffin to the Guardians instead of returning to the Nationals?

Perhaps.

At the time of writing, it's not known if Griffin was interested in a reunion with Washington. However, there was reported interest from the Nationals' side, as Talk Nats previously stated that Washington offered him a deal before Griffin decided to sign with Cleveland. The terms of that offer aren't known, so it's not clear if things were comparable or not.

Regardless, the Nationals have to pivot to another option if they are going to bring in outside help now that they have missed out on both Bubic and Griffin. With Tarik Skubal off the market and the lockout date looming, things could happen quicky when it comes to free agency decisions. So Washington has to act quickly if they are going to secure someone who can boost their rotation.

Notable names like Nick Pivetta, Casey Mize, Michael King and Clay Holmes are still out there, while some veterans like Robbie Ray, Brady Singer, Lucas Giolito and Jeffrey Springs could be more realistic for their lowly budget.