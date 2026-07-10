Nationals Players Reportedly 'Want the Team to Buy' Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Washington Nationals are set to enter their final series before the All-Star break, as they welcome in the New York Yankees for what is an important matchup for both teams.

The Nationals have a 48-46 record that puts them four games out of the final NL wild card spot. And now facing a Yankees team that has been floundering by losing seven out of their last 10, it's important for Washington finish the first half of the season strong if they are going to position themselves well for a playoff spot prior to the trade deadline.

What the front office ultimately decides to do before Aug. 3 will be determined by what happens on the field. But according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), the players want the Nationals to buy ahead of the deadline this year.

Nationals Players Want Front Office to Become Buyers

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera shakes hands with president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The general sentiment, from my understanding, is the players want the team to buy, but they know it's on them to make it as hard as possible for the front office to decide to sell," the insider reported.

That's not too surprising. Players want to win, and this group feels like they are a few pieces away from making the postseason for the first time since 2019. They also seem to have good team chemistry, so nobody wants to see anyone in the clubhouse get shipped out of town.

But like Nusbaum said, it's up to the players to make that happen.

Because they have the best offense in Major League Baseball, with 508 runs scored, they have remained in the playoff picture entering the All-Star break. However, because they also rank No. 26 in the majors with an ERA of 4.76 and 446 earned runs allowed through 94 games played, they continue to face an uphill battle that might not be won.

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni has to balance the fact that he was hired to set this franchise up for long-term success, while also trying to create a winning culture that has been lacking in the nation's capital since the organization decided to undergo a full teardown rebuild. Of course, that decision is going to be made easier if they don't have a chance to make the postseason. But if the Nationals continue to remain in the playoff picture, then not adding some pieces to help the current roster could have ramifications.

After all, players are human. So if Washington's front office decides to ship out multiple players ahead of the trade deadline, there's a good chance the effort level drops off coming down the stretch of the 2026 campaign.