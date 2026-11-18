Some hardware was won by a Washington Nationals player this year.

Nationals rising superstar outfielder James Wood won the first Silver Slugger Award of his career. Major League Baseball announced the winners in each league, as Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers were the other NL outfielders who took home the prestigious award.

The other finalists were Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals and Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs. All three of this year's winners -- Wood, Crow-Armstrong and Chourio -- were first-time winners.

James Wood Wins First of What's Expected To Be Many Silver Sluggers

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Wood won the Silver Slugger in 2026 shouldn't be too surprising.

After all, he was second amongst National League outfielders in home runs (30), while he also slashed .265/.388/.503 with 30 doubles and 77 RBIs. His batting average was 12th amongst NL outfielders, while his on-base percentage was No. 1 and his slugging percentage was No. 2 behind Crow-Armstrong and his 45 homers.

It's scary to think what type of season Wood could have had if he didn't miss a month due to his oblique injury. He was on pace to surpass what he did last year, when he finished his first major league season with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs.

Knowing that, this is expected to be the first of many Silver Slugger wins in Wood's career. And if he can continue to grow at the plate, then he is going to turn into one of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball.

CJ Abrams Finishes Runner-Up to Elly De La Cruz

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Wood and the Nationals weren't able to celebrate two Silver Slugger winners. That's because Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz won the award over Abrams, which is a bit controversial when looking at both of their numbers.

Abrams led all NL shortstops with 33 home runs and 106 RBIs. De La Cruz had 30 and 79 in just nine less gams played. Both players joined the 30-30 club for the first time with their 30-plus longballs and 30-plus steals. However, De La Cruz did edge Abrams in batting average (.283 to .261), on-base percentage (.365 to .336), slugging percentage (.515 to .497) and total hits (158 to 151).

De La Cruz certainly had a fanstastic season, but this is a tough pill to swallow for Abrams after he broke out in a major way at the plate over the course of the 2026 campaign.

The next step for Abrams if he's going to win this illustrious award is to be consistent throughout the season, as he has had some lulls in the second halves that have caused his incredible first half numbers to dip.