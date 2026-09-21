Nationals Surprisingly Release Former Top Pitching Prospect After Activating DJ Herz

As expected, left-hander DJ Herz is set to make his return for the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Following a lengthy absence due to Tommy John surgery, Herz will now toe the big league rubber for the first time since 2024. His return is an important one for the Nationals. While their season is over when it comes to competing in the playoffs, they are evaluating everything they can ahead of this winter. And based on how Herz looks, he figures to have a role in 2027 and beyond.

But the surprising part of Herz's activation on Monday didn't feature him at all, as Washington announced they requested unconditional release waivers on right-hander Cole Henry.

Nationals Move on From Cole Henry

Washington Nationals pitcher Cole Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry, who was a second-round pick in 2020, entered this year as a featured part of the bullpen mix. Coming off a campaign in 2025 where he posted an ERA of 4.27 across 57 appearances with 52 strikeouts and 32 walks in 52 2/3 innings, he was expected to be a key figure for this relief staff.

And early on, he was.

Henry was used in high-leverage situations, and he seemed to be living up to expectations. But he ran into some trouble in mid-April, and that prompted the Nationals to put him on the 15-day injured list due to a rotator cuff strain. He eventually returned on May 29 following a rehab assignment, but he was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after three appearances. His last outing in the bigs for Washington was on July 6, where he was tagged for four earned runs on three hits across 1 2/3 innings, which resulted in him getting sent back down to the minors where he ended up on the IL.

The 27-year-old has battled injuries throughout his career. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent surgery in 2022 to alleviate that issue. That really put a halt to his career, as Henry was ranked No. 3 overall in the Nationals' pipeline during the 2022 season, and it looked like he was going to be an impact arm for them at some point.

Ultimately, that never materialized. And despite the fact that Washington's bullpen needs a facelift, this new regime -- which didn't draft Henry -- felt like the best course of action moving forward for both parties was to cut ties.

Henry will be someone to keep an eye on, though. If he can find a home and become a more consistent pitcher at any point during his career, the Nationals might come to regret this move.