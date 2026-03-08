Zack Littell's Addition Creates Major Question Marks for Other Nationals Pitchers

The Washington Nationals made a splash on Sunday when it was reported they had agreed to a deal with veteran right-handed pitcher Zack Littell.

Long seen as someone the Nationals should go after this winter, the front office was able to bolster their starting rotation with this addition. That comes after signing left-hander Foster Griffin away from Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan and another veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas on the day pitchers and catchers reported for their first workout.

Adding Littell to the mix now creates a clear picture in the rotation alongside the aforementioned Griffin and Mikolas, as well as Cade Cavalli and Brad Lord. Because of that, there are serious questions surrounding the others who were battling for a starting role like Josiah Gray, Jake Irvin and Mitchell Parker.

Can Josiah Gray Work His Way Into Rotation Mix?

Josiah Gray of the Washington Nationals | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Gray is healthy for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024. It's a mystery how he's going to perform, but Washington has to get an evaluation on the 28-year-old to see if he should be part of the equation going forward. That's why he seemed to be the leader in the clubhouse for the fifth rotation spot if he performed well this spring, which he as done so far. But with Littell agreeing to a deal, that could be up in the air.

Operating with a six-man rotation during the early portion of the season doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The Nationals get a day off after facing the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day, and there are three more off-days during the month of April. But since Washington is viewing the 2026 season as an assessment period anyway, maybe they do roll with six in the rotation early to get a look at Gray.

If not -- which is more than likely the case -- then there's a chance he could be designated for assignment, where Washington would hope he'd clear waivers so they could outright him to Triple-A. Right now, it doesn't appear like there are any plans for him to be a reliever, so if they want to keep Gray as a starter, then a six-man rotation or a risky DFA seems like the only two choices they have.

Jake Irvin Could Turn Into Long Reliever or Swingman

Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Irvin had a horrendous year in 2025. He finished with the worst ERA (5.70) amongst qualified major league pitchers, as pretty much nothing worked for him last season. He went from being serviceable in 2024 with a 4.41 ERA across 33 starts to a hindrance. And it's a main reason why the Nationals were viewed as a team that needed to overhaul their rotation.

Now that they've largely done that, the question becomes what role Irvin will have this year. And with the bullpen appearing to be improved on paper and by what they have displayed throughout spring training, that unit doesn't seem as desperate for arms as it once did. However, there is no clear long reliever or swingman who can take over and pitch multiple innings when called upon or step in for a spot start, which could be the role that's given to Irvin.

Mitchell Parker Could Be Optioned Down to Triple-A

Mitchell Parker of the Washington Nationals | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

There was a possibility this could happen anyway if Parker performed poorly during the spring. But now that Littell is in the mix, it's becoming more and more likely that the left-hander could begin the 2026 campaign in the minors.

That might not be the worst thing for him if it were to happen. If it wasn't for Irvin, he would have finished with the highest ERA amongst qualified MLB pitchers last year, as he was just as disastrous as his former rotation mate before getting moved into the bullpen. There's a chance Washington tries to convert him into a relief arm at this stage of his career, but they might also believe there's more value in keeping him as a starter and working with him in Triple-A.