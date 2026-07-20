Possible Nationals Trade Deadline Target Gets Traded to Dodgers

If the Washington Nationals are going to make a push for the playoffs, they need a better relief staff.

At this point in the season, it's clear that won't come from their internal options. While a couple of prospects present intriguing options -- namely left-hander Jackson Kent -- the Nationals need to bring in some outside help if they are going to truly field a competent bullpen.

With a couple of weeks to go until the Aug. 3 trade deadline, which teams are going to become sellers isn't apparent. However, the Colorado Rockies are one of the organizations destined to sell based on their poor record, which is why Seth Halvorsen was seen as a possible target for Washington if they decided to buy.

But unfortunately for the Nationals, he is no longer available.

Nationals Target Seth Halvorsen Traded to Dodgers

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Rockies traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfield prospect Landyn Vidourek -- the Dodgers' No. 25-ranked prospect -- and right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso -- who has been at the Triple-A level the past two seasons.

While it's disappointing that someone like Halvorsen is no longer on the market -- especially because he would have been a great long-term fit for Washington -- this also gives president of baseball operations Paul Toboni an idea about what it might cost to land a young, controllable relief pitcher who has multiple years of major league experience under his belt.

Vidourek was a third-round pick for Los Angeles in 2025. He has struggled this year in his first full season of professional baseball with a .170/.332/.311 slash line and only six home runs with 16 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs through 59 games at the Single-A level. That does not scream "high-end prospect," which bodes well for the Nationals when it comes to their possible short-and long-term plans. Add in the addition of Frasso to the trade package -- who has a 4.74 ERA this season and posted a 5.49 ERA last year -- and that is not an expensive asking price for an arm like Halvorsen.

The fact that Halvorsen has struggled this season while cycling between Colorado's MLB and Triple-A rosters might have played a part in that, however. And because he's currently on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, that also might have reduced what the Rockies got in return for the 26-year-old.

Still, the market is starting to be set for relievers on the move ahead of the deadline. And if that's what a young flamethrower like Halvorsen went for, then Washington might be able to add a reliever or two without giving up true pieces of the future.