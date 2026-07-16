6 Relievers Mentioned as Possible Trade Deadline Targets for Nationals

When the Washington Nationals return to action on Friday following the All-Star break, it's up to the players on the field to convince the front office to add pieces for a potential playoff push instead of becoming sellers ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

At 48-49, the odds of them making the postseason are slim. But it's also fair to say the Nationals would be in a much better position compared to where they currently sit if they actually had a competent bullpen unit.

The activation of veteran reliver Max Kranick should help, as will the impending return of right-handed pitcher Jake Irvin, who will at least create more depth for the pitching staff. However, it's clear that addition arms are needed, which is why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) floated six players who Washington could target if they decide to upgrade their bullpen: Antonio Senzatela, Seth Halvorsen, Matt Gage, Keaton Winn, Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman.

Antonio Senzatela

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senzatela was highlighted as the best fit for the Nationals by Bowden. The former GM mentioned how the veteran right-hander "has made a seamless transition from starter to reliever this season," with Senzatela owning a first-half ERA of 3.31 across his 30 appearances and 49 innings pitched. His ability to throw multiple frames per outing would be a major benefit for Washington, while his 20.8% K rate would give that unit some strikeout stuff that they are currently lacking.

This would not be a cheap addition, though. The 31-year-old is getting paid $12 million this season. And while the Nationals would take on only a portion of that salary if they acquired him, Senzatela would still immediately become one of the highest-paid players on the roster due to his contract. Because of that, it's hard to envision the ownership group signing off on this potential acquisition. But if they do give the front office a green light, then keep an eye on Washington pushing for the veteran.

Seth Halvorsen

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second Colorado Rockies player mentioned was Halvorsen, who is an interesting player to circle. At the age of 26, he would come with multiple years of club control since he is still another season away from reaching arbitration. That aspect might be of interest to the Nationals, who ideally would like to add long-term pieces to the puzzle when they buy.

As for Halvorsen's performance, he's ridden the roller coaster of promotions and demotions this year after he was a featured part of the Rockies' bullpen last season. In the first half of this campaign, he has posted a 4.74 ERA across 21 outings and 19 innings pitched with a K rate of 17.7% and a walk rate of 15.6%. That will have to be reined if he's going to have success going forward.

Another notable thing surrounding Halvorsen was that he was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 4 due to right shoulder inflammation.

Matt Gage

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Gage | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lone left-handed pitcher mentioned by Bowden was Gage of the San Francisco Giants.

It's been a struggle for the 33-year-old this season, as he went from posting a 3.19 ERA across 33 outings in 2025 to owning a 5.60 ERA through 34 appearances this year. But like with Halvorsen, this would be a long-term addition for Washington since Gage isn't arbitration eligible until 2028.

Unfortunately, Gage is on the 15-day injured list with a strain in his throwing elbow. That is not a good sign, and it will likely cause the Nationals to cross him off the list.

Keaton Winn

San Francisco Giants pitcher Keaton Winn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winn is one of the most intriguing options mentioned. He came up the ranks as a starting pitcher, but after undergoing ulnar nerve transposition surgery in 2024, he made his return back to the bigs as a reliever. He's starred in that new roel, as he finished the first half of this season with a 3.09 ERA across 31 outings and 32 innings pitched.

And at the age of 28 with him not arbitration-eligible until 2028, Winn could be a realistic target for Washington, especially now that he's back with the Giants after a month-long stint on the injured list due to a right elbow strain.

Chase Silseth

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a breakout year for Silseth, who converted to being a full-time reliever this season after he came up the ranks as a top starting pitching prospect. He has an ERA of 3.03 across 42 appearances and 35 2/3 innings pitched, with a big-time K rate of 28.8% to go along with a walk rate of 12.8% this year. That is a great sign after he underwent elbow surgery back in 2024.

Silseth is another player with multiple years of club control remaining, which could make the Nationals more comfortable giving up the requisite package it might take to land him.

Sam Bachman

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of everyone on this list, Bachman has the highest pedigree. He was taken No. 9 overall in the 2021 draft and peaked as the Los Angeles Angels' No. 2 pick prospect back in 2022. It looked like he was on his way to a solid career as a starter, but he then dealt with multiple injury issues.

From back spasms to shoulder inflammation that resulted in surgery to even getting diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, the 26-year-old right-hander has dealt with a ton during his short career. But he's been solid this season for the Angels with a 4.14 ERA across 35 outings and 41 1/3 innings pitched. And with him not arbitration-eligible until next year, Bachman is yet another long-term option for Washington.