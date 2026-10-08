Seaver King Tabbed as Nationals' Prospect of the Year, How That Impacts the Future

MLB Pipeline released their Prospects of the Year from the 2026 season for every team across Major League Baseball, and Seaver King was tabbed as that guy for the Washington Nationals.

Based on what the 2024 first-round pick did -- tearing up Double-A Harrisburg and putting together a strong showing with Triple-A Rochester after he was promoted -- that shouldn't be too surprising. However, considering 2025 No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits also turned plenty of heads during his first professional season this year, it's notable that King was ultimately recognized with this honor.

Because King had performed at such a high level throughout the 2026 campaign, just about every Nationals fan at this point knows the type of season he had. And that's why I want to look at what this could mean for Washington moving forward, as the emergence of King could change the future of the franchise.

New Star Infielder in Their Midst

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, King has firmly cemented himself as a possible star for the Nationals. And because he can play multiple positions across the infield -- shortstop, second base and third base -- that gives manager Blake Butera and president of baseball operations Paul Toboni some flexibility when it comes to how they are going to deploy King in 2027 and beyond.

In an ideal world, the 23-year-old would take over at shortstop so CJ Abrams would complete his transition to second base. Washington wanted to shift Abrams to the keystone to finish out this past season. But due to some injuries and other outside factors, that largely didn't happen. Still, it's clear that Abrams can no longer be this team's everyday shortstop based on his poor defense, so having King take over that position would be a huge plus based on the upside he brings on offense compared to fellow infielder Nasim Nunez.

Or, the Nationals could put King at second and ride it out with Abrams at shortstop for another season. That at least would boost the offensive production of this lineup since Nunez would likely fall back into a utility role where he is primarily used for defense and pinch-running situations. That would allow King to step into a starring role at the keystone.

King also got some work at third base with Rochester. And because former top prospect Brady House hasn't quite taken the next step in his career that the organization envisioned, there are some questions about his long-term viability as an everyday player. That means King could find himself at the hot corner if they decide to go down that route, with Abrams and Nunez being slotted up the middle.

Regardless of where he plays, King is in the mix for a massive role in 2027 after what he did this past season. And as a high-end infielder who is seemingly ready to contribute, that gives the decision makers more options to choose from that could help them get to the next step in this rebuild.

CJ Abrams Might Be Expendable Now

Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how aggressive this regime wants to get, the emergence of King could also have a major impact on what Toboni and the other decision makers decide to do with Abrams.

Washington has to figure out two key things when it comes to Abrams and his future with the team: Will they be contenders with him on the roster? Are they willing to commit massive financial capital to him so he remains with the franchise?

When it comes to the first question, that is the most important one that needs to be answered. While Abrams is elite with the bat in his hands, he is one of the worst defenders in all of baseball. His desire to play shortstop doesn't mesh with the reality of the situation, and the Nationals have to have some finality on whether or not they see him as their long-term shortstop. It won't be cheap to sign him when he hits free agency after the 2028 season, so Washington has to make sure they are making the right decision for the benefit of this franchise if they do decide to meet his financial demands.

That's where King comes into play. After what he displayed this year, he appears to be a viable replacement. While he likely won't have the same impact at the plate as Abrams -- very few infielders across the majors do -- King profiles as a much better defender who also has offensive upside. So if the Nationals believe King can be a suitable replacement for Abrams, then that could make the two-time All-Star expendable.

Toboni has shown that he's not afraid to make high-profile trades. He shipped his ace MacKenzie Gore out of town last winter, and if he gets the right price on Abrams, it wouldn't be surprising to see another blockbuster deal take place.

My guess is that Washington decides to hold onto Abrams, though. Pairing him with King during 2027 while they wait for the arrival of Willits seems like the optimal plan. And by being able to assess King at multiple spots on the infield, that should give them an idea of what his best position will be going forward.