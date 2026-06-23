This Projected 2029 Nationals Lineup and Rotation Looks Awesome

The Washington Nationals entered June 23 firmly in the postseason mix, as they held a share of the final NL Wild Card spot.

That is an exciting development for this franchise. They appeared to be fully focused on furthering their rebuild, which was evidenced by their decision to trade ace MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a package of five top-30 prospects this past winter. And while rebuilding likely continues to be their focus despite the success they've had on the field this year, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has a lot to think about when it comes to his approach ahead of the trade deadline.

Regardless of what happens this year, there's no doubt that this Nationals roster is going to be much different in the coming seasons. And when projecting ahead, the potential 2029 squad put together by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report looks incredible on paper.

Projected Lineup Features Tons of Star Prospects

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

-Harry Ford: C

-Abimelec Ortiz: 1B

-Devin Fitz-Gerald: 2B

-Seaver King: 3B

-Eli Willits: SS

-Daylen Lile: LF

-Jacob Young: CF

-Dylan Crews: RF

-James Wood: DH

There are a lot of takeaways from this 2029 projected lineup. The first is the fact that CJ Abrams is no longer on the team. Whether that is because he was traded or because he departed in free agency following the 2028 campaign after his club control expired, it's notable that the soon-to-be two-time All-Star isn't with Washington in this forecasted squad.

The second thing that stands out is the fact that 2025 No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits is featured at shortstop. He has been on a tear since being drafted, and there's a chance the 18-year-old could rocket up the farm system and make his major league debut even before the 2029 season.

Willits isn't the only top prospect featured on this projected roster, though. Reuter has Devin Fitz-Gerald, Seaver King, Harry Ford and Abimelec Ortiz in the lineup, which stands out since they are ranked Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 25, respectively, in the Nationals' pipeline. Some of those names -- King and Ortiz, especially -- likely will have multiple seasons of experience under their belts by the time 2029 rolls around, as both are already with Triple-A Rochester and performing well.

Position Projections Are Interesting Across the Diamond

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Down on the farm, the infield is crowded based on how many shortstop-type infielders the Nationals have. Willits, King and Fitz-Gerald all fall into that category, however, it seems like Willits would be the choice to man that position going forward based on his elite defense. That's why it's interesting to see this projection where King gets pushed over to third base and Fitz-Gerald takes over second.

So far in his professional career, King has never played at third. He's made 192 appearances at shortstop and 11 at second base. So if that transition is going to happen, then Washington needs to start working with him so he can get that experience sooner rather than later. As for Fitz-Gerald, he's played the majority of his time at the keystone this season, so that shouldn't be an adjustment.

Beyond that, it's interesting to see Jacob Young still be featured in this lineup. The elite-defending center fielder has had a breakout season at the plate, but he's still a below average offensive player. The Nationals probably hope that Dylan Crews lives up to his pre-draft billing so he can become the full-time center fielder, which would allow Washington to continue playing Daylen Lile and James Wood in the corners so the designated hitter spot can still be rotated amongst everyone.

Projected Rotation Features Big Time Arms

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

-Cade Cavalli

-Travis Sykora

-Luis Perales

-Alex Clemmey

-Jackson Kent

If the rotation in 2029 features this group of five names, then the Nationals are going to potentially have one of the best starting units in baseball.

Washington has mentioned how they want to build around Cade Cavalli. And while he hasn't been elite this season, this year is the first time that he'll have gone through a full major league campaign because he was on the shelf for a long time due to Tommy John surgery. He has the stuff and make up to be an ace, and with more reps under his belt, that should happen.

As for the rest of the players listed, all four are currently top prospects in this pipeline, as Travis Sykora, Luis Perales, Alex Clemmey and Jackson Kent are ranked Nos. 2, 9, 12 and 15, respectively. That's not even taking into account what 2025 draft picks Landon Harmon and Miguel Sime Jr. could be at that time, and that Alejandro Rosario could also be back from his own Tommy John procedure.

This projected quintet would give Washington a formidable starting staff on paper when projecting ahead. And considering the high ceilings their position players have, this group could match that upside based on their own standing in the prospect world.

All in all, this projected lineup and starting rotation for the Nationals in 2029 looks awesome. And that should have this franchise in playoff contention for years to come.