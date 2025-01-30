Baltimore Orioles Add to Deep Stable of Position Players in Recent MLB Mock Draft
If there is one thing the Baltimore Orioles have proven, it's that they have figured out how to identify and get the most out of young hitting talent.
Their Major League roster is overflowing with homegrown players they have drafted and developed, turning them into contributors at the highest level. The only players in their projected Opening Day lineup the team didn’t draft are Ryan O’Hearn and Tyler O’Neill.
They deserve a lot of credit for the job they have done since early picks can fizzle out and not live up to expectations. But, the Orioles are in a position to have sustained success because of their ability to develop that high-end talent.
The depth doesn’t just exist at the Major League level where some of their young players are awaiting a chance to showcase their talent. Their minor league system is also overflowing with hitters knocking on the door of a promotion or awaiting a chance at the next level, such as corner infielder Coby Mayo and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo.
Unfortunately for Baltimore, they haven’t had the same level of success when it comes to unearthing talent on the pitching mound.
They are short on young pitching talent and don’t have the same track record developing those arms as they do when it comes to position players.
Could that be part of the reason why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has the team targeting another hitter despite their long-standing need for pitching help in his latest mock draft?
With the No. 19 pick, the MLB writer has Georgia Bulldogs' versatile slugger Tre Phelps getting selected by the Orioles.
“Phelps gave his draft stock a major boost by playing well for Team USA last summer, and that came on the heels of a freshman season in which he hit .353/.441/.699 with 12 home runs in 161 plate appearances. He started games at both corner infield and corner outfield spots last season, and it remains to be seen where he will end up long-term, but his ability to make consistent, hard contact will drive his value.”
That kind of versatility will certainly help improve his stock should he declare for the draft.
It is still too early to determine where he will stick full-time, but it won’t hurt having so much high-level experience across the diamond.
Of course, it will be his hitting tools that help Phillips work his way through the minor league system whenever he declares for the draft and turns pro.
While the pipeline is clogged right now with talent, there is a chance opportunities will open in the near future in Baltimore. Rumors are swirling about them potentially adding pitching, and it will cost some of their hitting talent to get a deal done.
Phelps would immediately help replenish whatever is lost in those blockbuster trades.