4 Orioles Players Who Must Be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have fought to get into a spot where the front office might consider not becoming sellers ahead of the trade deadline, but with an 11.5-game deficit in the AL East and an even more important 7.5-game gap from the final Wild Card spot, the clock seems to have struck midnight on the 2025 group.
Because of that, the Orioles need to sell.
They have to get back as much value as possible to supplement the current core group of players who will be leading this franchise into the future.
With this year's deadline shaping up to be a seller's market, Baltimore should be able to get a nice haul based on who they could trade away.
Plenty of names have already been floated as those who might be on the move, but here are four players who must be dealt before July 31.
Ryan O'Hearn
O'Hearn is an impending free agent and he's having a career year.
That combination alone is enough to force the hand of the front office no matter how much he's liked in the clubhouse.
Someone will be searching for a left-handed bat who can play first base and the outfield, especially since he's slashing .300/.395/.498 against right-handed pitching with all 11 of his homers and 33 of his 34 RBI coming in those matchup situations.
Cedric Mullins
He's another impending free agent, and for a while it looked like he might be the most coveted trade chip the Orioles have. However, he cooled off a bit following his red-hot start to the season, failing to post a batting average over .200 in the months of May and June.
Fortunately, Mullins has found his swing again, with him slashing .267/.371/.433 thus far in July to go along with two homers in 11 games.
Someone will want to add the veteran to their roster for the second half of the year, and Baltimore has to take advantage of that.
Charlie Morton
The veteran pitcher looked like a DFA candidate earlier in the season, but he could be one of the most intriguing options on the market for contending teams with his ability to pitch in the rotation and convert to a reliever for the playoffs.
Morton owns a 5.18 ERA on the year, but after posting a 3.98 ERA in the month of May, he's figured something out to the tune of a 4-0 record and an ERA of 2.72 across seven starts in June and July.
He might not bring back much of a return, but whatever the Orioles can get for him is much better than anyone imagined just a few months ago.
Seranthony Dominguez
Dominguez is putting together another good stint with Baltimore, posting a 3.29 ERA across 39 outings with 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
While his walks are still a bit concerning, the hard-throwing righty should generate plenty of interest from teams looking for relievers who have the ability to strike batters out.
His save experience should also be a draw, so he has to be flipped ahead of the deadline.
