4 Reasons Baltimore Orioles Should Pursue Pittsburgh Pirates’ Pitching Prospect
Heading into the MLB offseason, the biggest need for the Baltimore Orioles is pitching. Whether it is a starter or reliever, their staff needs reinforcements in the worst way.
That will become an even bigger issue if they are unable to retain Corbin Burnes in free agency. Set to hit the open market, the ace is expected to have plenty of suitors who will drive up his price.
Even if the Orioles are able to bring him back, the rotation needs help behind them. One player who could really help is Braxton Ashcraft of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Baltimore was recently mentioned as a potential trade fit for the top prospect who has yet to make his MLB debut. He would be an excellent addition to the team.
Here are four reasons why the Orioles should go all-in on pursuing Ashcraft.
Fills Organization’s Biggest Need
There isn’t anything that Baltimore needs more this offseason than pitching. Many would argue it would be more offense they would seek given how ice-cold the lineup went during the playoffs, but they were doomed with their lack of pitching depth.
Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish all suffered season-ending injuries or finished the year on the injured list. Zach Eflin was solid after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the deadline, but landing Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins was a disaster.
The team certainly doesn’t want to rely on Dean Kremer, Albert Suarez and Cole Irvin again, otherwise, those two deadline deals wouldn’t have been made.
Teams Match Up For Deal
It is easy to play fantasy baseball manager and just pick players you want to see your favorite team add. But, when it comes to trades, it takes two to tango.
If the Pirates are going to give up a player as talented as Ashcraft, they are going to expect something good in return. Luckily for the Orioles, they have in spades what Pittsburgh is lacking, making for ideal trade partners.
Baltimore can pick from a plethora of young talented position players to entice the Pirates with a deal. Outfielder Heston Kjerstad, infielder Coby Mayo and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo should all pique the interest of Pittsburgh as the centerpiece of a rare top prospect for a top prospect deal.
Multi-Year Control
If the Orioles are going to trade away some of their prime assets, they would prefer it not be on a rental. Ashcraft fits that bill, as his Major League clock hasn’t even started to this point.
The team would have control over him for his most affordable years right out of the minor leagues and through arbitration. Pitching is a need in the present and future and the high-upside righty would cover both bases.
Top of Rotation Potential
We saw stretches of Rodriguez having top-of-the-rotation stuff this season. Bradish has shown the same when healthy and Burnes has already cemented his position as an ace.
Ashcraft would give the team another player who could develop into someone capable of anchoring a starting rotation. The sample size wasn’t huge in Triple-A, but the production was eye-catching.
In five appearances and 19.1 innings, he allowed only one earned run while striking out 14. If he can bump his strikeout numbers up toward what he recorded in the lower Minor Leagues, he has ace potential in the Majors. There could certainly be another level for him to reach given his athleticism and easy to repeat delivery.