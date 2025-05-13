Another Starting Pitching Option Is Now Available for Orioles To Use
The Baltimore Orioles need to find some answers in their starting rotation.
That could come via trade ahead of the deadline, but if they don't figure things out right now, then it won't matter what they do before that key date since they'll likely be out of the playoff picture by then.
Without Corbin Burnes anchoring this staff, the injuries that have occurred in the early part of the season has been too much for them to overcome, with the Orioles' rotation owning the third-worst ERA in Major League Baseball (5.55).
Thankfully, Zach Eflin made his return this past weekend and performed well, allowing Baltimore to win a much-needed series against the Los Angeles Angels.
But, unless there is a major turnaround from multiple arms who are healthy and available, the Orioles will still be snake bitten whenever Eflin or Tomoyuki Sugano aren't scheduled to start.
However, there is now another option available.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, Trevor Rogers has completed his rehab assignment and was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
The left-hander was supposed to be a key addition of last year's trade deadline, but after he posted a 7.11 ERA in four starts with Baltimore, he was sent to the minors for the remainder of the season.
Could the Orioles Call Up Trevor Rogers?
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and considering where this Orioles team currently sits in regard to their record and standing in the AL East division, it could be time for them to give Rogers another opportunity in The Show.
Baltimore viewed his acquisition as a long-term play, so when he struggled to begin his tenure, the organization decided to be patient with him and work on some things down in Triple-A.
At this point, though, it's time for him to be a factor in the Majors.
And considering how the rest of the Orioles rotation has performed thus far, the left-hander wouldn't be much worse than what has already taken place.