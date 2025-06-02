Are Orioles Turning Things Around After Their Brutal Start To Season?
The first two months of the 2025 season were about as awful as could be for the Baltimore Orioles, and if anything, that's underselling things.
The team struggled in every way possible, both offensively and defensively, leading to the firing of manager Brandon Hyde on May 17.
The move came as the Orioles held a 15-28 record and were the sole occupants of the AL East basement. The managerial change didn't lead to any immediate turnaround for the team, but that could slowly be changing as the calendar flips to June.
Baltimore picked up their first sweep of the season on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox , and have also won six of their last eight games.
Over this stretch, the Orioles have seen improvements both at the plate and on the mound.
Baltimore has been slashing .252/.307/.380 during this stretch compared to the .232/.297/.377 mark they held in all the previous contests they played this season.
On paper, the improvements may seem marginal, but even marginal gains are a massive boost for a team that was playing as poorly as the Orioles.
The pitching staff has improved by leaps and bounds over the same stretch.
Baltimore's staff has posted a 2.09 ERA over their last eight games, spearheaded by their resurgent veteran Charlie Morton.
Eight games is a small sample size over the course of a 162-game season, but the Orioles needed to take baby steps if they wanted to fight their way back into playoff contention.
The hole they put themselves in was substantial, so it's not like any potential turnaround was going to happen overnight. Stringing together wins and building up momentum is the name of the game for Baltimore as the All-Star break approaches, and they've started doing exactly that.
Now it will be up to the team to continue stacking the bricks week by week.
If they can do that, then the break out that interim manager Tony Mansolino predicted this past weekend might end up becoming a reality heading into middle part of the campaign.