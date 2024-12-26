Baltimore Orioles Ace Corbin Burnes Predicted To Depart for NL West Squad
The Baltimore Orioles look to be entering the new year without an ace. This was the same issue the Orioles faced an offseason ago, but this time, it almost feels like an even bigger issue.
World Series windows aren't as big as many teams anticipate, and for Baltimore, it should end much quicker than it might think. Remember now, this is the same ball club that hasn't paid any of its players in the past. Should fans expect that to change when it comes to the Orioles' young talent?
Only time will tell, but maximizing this window needs to be their priority. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that will be the case.
Corbin Burnes is the hottest free agent remaining on the market regarding proven MLB success. When Burnes is at the top of his game, he's arguably the best starter in baseball. His stuff has slowed down some, mainly in the strikeout department, but Baltimore's roster will be much better if he's on the team rather than if he isn't.
All indications point to that not being the case. Laura Albanese of Newsweek expects him to leave, too, predicting Burnes will sign with the San Francisco Giants.
"The market for starting pitching has been nothing short of eye watering, and Burnes is one of this year’s top prizes. His contract will be massive, and he’s going to go to a team that’s willing to spend. For a while there, it looked like it was going to be the Red Sox, but they’ve now rounded out their rotation by trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler. Hey, is there a big market team out there that’s already shown a willingness to pay up? Did that same big market team also lose their staff ace in Blake Snell? They sure did…"
The Giants have been considered the favorites to land the right-hander over the past few weeks. Burnes would have an opportunity to return to his home state and pitch in a ballpark that would be ideal for him.
Given the success he's found in his career, it's scary to think about just how dominant he might be at Oracle Park.
Burnes' decision could come soon, perhaps right after the new year. Whether it's with San Francisco or not remains to be seen, but there seems to be a feeling that he won't return to the Orioles, and that's very disappointing.