Baltimore Orioles Ace Makes Bombshell Revelation On Social Media
As far as professional athletes go, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is fairly private. He rarely posts on social media, often going months between posts on X or Instagram.
On Tuesday, however, he finally emerged from his social media hibernation. His first post to Instagram since last December was worth the wait, as it contained a shocking announcement.
Burnes, who had been on paternity leave from June 28-30, revealed that his wife Brooke had given birth to twins on June 28. Many fans did not even know his wife was pregnant, let alone that she was carrying twins.
The former Cy Young winner posted a picture of his two newborn daughters, Charlotte and Harper, who were born on June 28. Was Harper's name inspired by Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper? He and her dad have never been teammates, so probably not.
Burnes and his wife already share a son, Carter, who was born in 2022, so they now have three kids under three. Sounds like quite a handful!
Unfortunately for Burnes' growing family, he didn't get to spend much time with them before getting called back to work. He was reinstated from the paternity list on Monday and had to join the Orioles on their West Coast road trip, which began on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.
The veteran right-hander is expected to return to the mound for Thursday's series finale against the Mariners. He last pitched on June 27 against the Texas Rangers, contributing seven innings of one-run ball in Baltimore's 11-2 victory.
Burnes, who is 9-3 with a 2.28 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings this season, will look to pick up where he left off. He's expected to face right-hander Bryce Miller, who's 6-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 97 1/3 innings for Seattle this year.