Baltimore Orioles Activate Ace With Roster Move
The Baltimore Orioles ended June on a down note, getting stomped 11-2 by the Texas Rangers at home on Sunday Night Baseball. Fortunately, they got some good news the next day to kick off July.
The Orioles made a notable roster move during Monday's off day, reinstating ace Corbin Burnes from the paternity list. In a corresponding move, they optioned left-handed pitcher Matt Krook to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's game, opening up a roster spot for Burnes.
Burnes will rejoin Baltimore ahead of its six-game road trip to the West Coast. The Orioles have a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners this week followed by a three-game weekend series against the Oakland A's.
It's currently unclear when Burnes will make his next start, but it could be as soon as Wednesday. Grayson Rodriguez will start on Tuesday, but Baltimore hasn't announced its probable starting pitchers beyond that.
If Burnes returns on Wednesday, it will be on five days' rest. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner last pitched on June 27, firing seven innings of one-run ball in last Thursday's series opener against the Rangers. The Orioles cruised to an 11-2 victory as Burnes improved to 9-3 with a 2.28 ERA.
The 29-year-old righty was placed on the paternity list the following day. He welcomed his second child with his wife Brooke. They also have a son who was born in 2022.
Whenever he returns to the mound, Burnes will look to pick up where he left off. He's in line to make his fourth All-Star team and is building a strong case to win his second Cy Young award.
Meanwhile, Krook returns to Norfolk after making his season debut during Sunday's blowout. He pitched the eighth inning, yielding three runs on a homer by Wyatt Langford. He recovered to retire the next three batters, two via strikeouts.