Baltimore Orioles Ace Predicted to Fall Short in Cy Young Voting
Factoring the injuries to the starting rotation, the Baltimore Orioles have played as well as anyone could've imagined entering the season. If things go as planned, and ownership doesn't cheap out, this should be a team that finds success for much of the next decade.
While the players should always get the credit for playing how they have, there has to be some kudos given to the front office. The scouting department has done a better job than any in baseball, and the Orioles have learned just how important that truly is with young talent everywhere.
In addition to what the scouting department has done, Baltimore made a massive move last offseason, trading for right-hander Corbin Burnes.
The right-hander won the Cy Young Award in 2021 and has been as good as anyone in the game over the past few years. In 2024, Burnes has been as good as advertised, posting an impressive 2.38 ERA, 158 ERA+, and 116 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
Winning is always the goal, and considering the chance the Orioles have at doing so, it's the focus. However, awards are always welcomed, as they reward players for the season they had.
Burnes is right in the mix to win the Cy Young again, likely a guaranteed top-two candidate.
Unfortunately, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report doesn't believe he's going to earn the honor, predicting that he'll finish second behind Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal.
"In his first year with the Orioles, Corbin Burnes is aiming to become the eighth pitcher in MLB history to win the Cy Young in both leagues, having previously taken home the NL honor in 2021 while pitching with the Milwaukee Brewers.
"So far, so good. Burnes started the All-Star Game for the AL, and is in the top five in innings pitched (118.2) and ERA (2.43). He also has impressive marks in terms of FIP (3.36) and WAR (2.6)."
As Kelly somewhat alluded to, it wouldn't be because of what Burnes has done on the mound. Losing the Cy Young to Skubal wouldn't be a knock on the campaign he's had, as one could argue that Skubal has been the best pitcher in baseball.
Rumors have indicated that Baltimore has an interest in the Tigers ace, which would give them the best 1-2 punch in baseball by a landslide. It's uncertain what Detroit's plan is for Skubal, but if he does get dealt, expect the Orioles to show interest.
For now, Burnes is their guy, and will look to jump Skubal to win his second Cy Young.