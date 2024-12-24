Baltimore Orioles Agree With Pitcher Gerald Ogando on Minor League Deal
Baltimore Orioles fans are patiently waiting for their team to make a significant addition to their Major League pitching staff. It was a need before even taking into consideration that they could lose Corbin Burnes in free agency.
While that situation plays out, the front office continues to do work, adding to the team’s organizational depth on the mound.
On Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com shared that the team has announced three players being signed to Minor League contracts. Outfielder Jordyn Adams and right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman were previously announced and made official.
The newest addition that he revealed was right-handed pitcher Gerald Ogando.
He had spent the first six years of his professional career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, whom he signed with as a 17-year-old in 2017 before he started playing in the Dominican Summer League.
Ogando remained there and in the Arizona League through 2019. After the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-impacted campaign, he made his debut in A-Ball in 2021.
He remained in the Diamondbacks organization through 2023 before moving on to the Independent Atlantic League in 2024. His statistics were not great this past summer, as he made 39 appearances, three of which were starts.
Ogando threw 59 innings, recording an impressive 72 strikeouts with only three home runs allowed. But, he surrendered 68 hits and walked 32 batters, resulting in 43 runs scored, 39 of which were earned, and an ugly 5.95 ERA.
In the Minor Leagues, his numbers were much better. Across 208.1 innings, he had an ERA of 4.02 with 200 strikeouts, but his WHIP was still high at 1.344.
There is some legitimate arm talent to work with, and he is still only 23 years old, so he may not even be scratching the surface of his potential. With no experience above Double-A, he isn’t likely to make an impact at the Major League level in 2024, but with some development, he is a name to keep an eye on.