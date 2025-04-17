Baltimore Orioles All-Star Outfielder Not in Extension Talks with Team
The Baltimore Orioles are not playing their best baseball right now. They are a team that expected to be back in the playoff hunt, but their play early on this season might suggest otherwise.
The Orioles are in last place in the American League east division, and their schedule will only get harder. Having to play the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays multiple times a year makes for some very tough games.
The bright side of their team is the young talent.
Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg still have some years left before they are allowed to hit free agency. However, there is some rumblings that Baltimore should extend these players right now in order to beat arbitration.
There is one veteran player that has been with the Orioles through thick and thin, though.
Cedric Mullins was with the team in their worst years, and he has now been with them as they are a top team in the MLB.
In his eight years at Camden Yards, Mullins has slashed .253/.322/.429 with 90 home runs, 629 total hits and an OPS+ of 110. Along with that, the left-handed hitter has been worth 16.1 wins above replacement. This success has earned him one All-Star selection and one Silver Slugger award.
Mullins, now 30 years old, will become a free agent when the season ends. However, he would love to remain with the Orioles moving forward.
Robin Cope, Mullins' agent, commented on the matter.
“I wish they would. He wishes they would," Cope said about Mullins, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required)
Baltimore has failed to sign their star outfielders to extensions in the past. Anthony Santander left to play for a division rival after not receiving an offer and Austin Hays was traded away before the deadline last year.
It would not be surprising to see the Orioles go either of those routes with their center fielder.
There is still plenty of time to turn the season around, but Baltimore's pitching staff is not looking good. If the Orioles can't hit themselves out of last place, trading Mullins could be an option. After all, the 13th-round pick would net a pretty good return.
To replace him, Baltimore has players like Enrique Bradfield Jr. or Heston Kjerstad waiting their turn. With those two having the capability to captain the outfield, it would not be surprising to see Mullins get shipped off.
Mullins wants to stay with the Orioles, but some things are out of the control of the player. As the season continues, it will be interesting to see what the team decides to do with their veteran outfielder.