Baltimore Orioles Announce List of Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees
The Baltimore Orioles have completed their list of non-roster spring training invitees, and it is laden with some of the best prospects in their farm system.
This will give fans the opportunity to see some of the up-and-coming players prior to their MLB debuts try to prove themselves and show their talents.
The Orioles farm system has been one of the strongest for multiple seasons now, as they are finally reaping the rewards of their enormously difficult 2017 to 2021 seasons.
With Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, and Jackson Holliday all likely to make the opening day starting lineup, they prove just how well Baltimore has done with their last few years of draft picks.
This group is not the end however, as multiple more prospects are on their way to making a major league debut, and spring training could give the team the opportunity to really get a look at the best ones they have available.
Among this group of 26 players who will be joining the team in Sarasota, Fla., are some of the premier prospects from their development teams. Four of these prospects were recently ranked among the Top 10 in the Orioles system by Baseball America — Samuel Basallo, Enrique Bradfield Jr., Dylan Beavers, and Jud Fabian.
These four have been highly regarded among the prospects Baltimore has at the moment, and will now have the opportunity to attend spring training.
Pitcher Matt Bowman could be an intriguing player to watch out for as well, as a decent quality relief arm who could work his way into the bullpen with a good few outings. He pitched for four teams in 2024, as he threw 30.2 innings across 25 games, with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.272 WHIP, 24 strikeouts to 13 walks, and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
Franklin Barreto is another interesting addition to the list, having not played in the major leagues since 2020, he has been working in the Mexican League for a little while with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos and Diablos Rojos del México.
In 2024 he played 76 games, and in 321 at bats he finished with a slash line of .343/.430/1.006 with 63 RBI, 110 runs, 16 home runs, 99 strikeouts to 45 walks, and eight stolen bases. In the field he had Additionally, his fielding in center was exceptionally strong. He had 148 putouts, seven assists, turned a double play, and had no errors in 647 innings.
He could be one of the players to watch as he attempts to make an MLB return.