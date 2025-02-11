Baltimore Orioles Announce Plans for New $21 Million Player Development Facility
The Baltimore Orioles officially report to Spring Training Feb. 12, but going forward, their complex in Sarasota, Florida will have a whole new look starting in 2026.
Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Banner reported that the Orioles have plans to build a brand new player development facility that will cost the team $21 million. This facility will feature modernized labs for both hitters and pitchers.
These will be built off of the clubhouse at Ed Smith Stadium. The clubhouse has office spaces, a catering kitchen, a weight room, a training room, hydrotherapy and outdoor turf workout areas. In total, it is 45,000 square feet.
Meoli reports the new player development facility will come out to 42,500 square feet. It will be all indoor, which is going to help combat the weather delays that happen because of the rain in Florida. The hitting lab will have four large, square batting cages. These cages will help them actually see where the ball goes off the bat, which is better for feedback on swings. Baltimore will also be able to lift these cages to open up a full sized field for their fielders to get their work in.
As for the pitchers, the Orioles already have a lab for them, but that will be upgraded at their Spring Training facility. Having it at Ed Smith Stadium gives their players at all levels easy access to the pitching labs.
This will also be great for new draftees and international signees.
When these players first join the team, they are sent to the Spring Training complex before getting sent off to their respective assignments. These pitching and hitting labs will give Baltimore an advanced idea of where their new players are at in their development.
The Orioles farm system has had some trouble with the development of pitchers. They have done a great job with their hitters, though, evident by Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson and others.
With the new facilities in Florida, the hope is the development continues to be good for hitters while the growth of pitching starts to get better.
Baltimore is spending the money to improve their team on all fronts. Player wise, the Orioles had the highest increase in their payroll for the 2025 season. They were not able to land any of the bigger names, but there is still some good talent headed to Camden Yards this season.
Construction of this facility will start at the conclusion of Spring Training.
With this facility, Baltimore's player development is about to get a lot better.