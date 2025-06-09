Baltimore Orioles Boss Expressing Confidence After Latest Winning Spell
The Baltimore Orioles' rough start to the 2025 season was well documented over the first two months of the season, with the team underperforming in just about every way possible relative to the lofty expectations they had coming into the new campaign.
Things came to a head for the Orioles on May 17, when the team sacked longtime manager Brandon Hyde after a 15-28 start, with Baltimore naming third base coach Tony Mansolino as interim manager.
Despite the less-than-stellar start to their season, though, the Orioles have quietly begun to turn things around under the stewardship of Mansolino, which has been illustrated perfectly by their recent string of success.
Baltimore has won 12 of their last 17 ballgames, and just capped off a respectable 4-2 road trip out west against the Seattle Mariners and Athletics.
The Orioles swept the Mariners in a three-game, midweek set before dropping two of three to the A's to cap things off over the weekend.
Losing a series to a team like the A's is obviously less than ideal, especially after sweeping a very good Seattle side. That being said, Mansolino isn't turning his nose up at a winning road trip.
"You go on the West Coast for six games, it’s tough,” Mansolino said per MLB.com's Jake Rill. “There’s issues with sleeping through the morning, everyone’s up at 6 a.m., the days are long. It’s hot, we haven’t been in the heat. You walk out of this thing 4-2 against a really good Seattle team and [an A’s] team -- they play tough, man. They played really good. ... 4-2, I’ll take it.”
For a team that started off so poorly over the first two months of the season, the recent success Baltimore has found is nothing short of astounding, and any winning record on a road trip is something to welcome with open arms.
Many would have laughed at the notion of this O's side being able to go on the road and win just one game just a month ago, but this doesn't appear to be anywhere close to the same team that lost 28 of their first 47 contests.
Now, they'll be looking to continue building upon the momentum they gained out west leading up to next month's trade deadline.