Baltimore Orioles called fit for Astros' left-handed ace
After seeing their pitching staff decimated by injuries in 2025, the Baltimore Orioles are expected to be in the market for a starting pitcher this winter.
The Orioles saw a significant amount of their starters miss a good chunk of the season, which ultimately derailed what was supposed to be a promising year after back-to-back playoff campaigns. Baltimore instead finished in last place in the AL East for the first time since 2021 with a record of 75-87.
With their rotation still a major question mark heading into the offseason, could they pursue this left-handed ace to solve their problem in that department?
In an article for FanSided, Robert Murray floated the possibility of Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez as a possible suitor for the O's.
"Valdez’s track record speaks for itself," Murray wrote. "In eight seasons with Houston, the left-hander has a 3.36 ERA in 1,080.2 innings while recording 1,053 strikeouts. In 2025, he posted a 3.66 ERA in 31 starts with 187 strikeouts. Many teams will be involved in Valdez’s free agency, though they will all surely ask about the incident where he crossed up his catcher and showed zero signs of remorse."
Valdez is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his career after spending the first eight seasons of his career pitching for the Astros. It is unclear whether Houston will re-sign the lefty hurler after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Still, Valdez is expected to have many suitors when he hits the open market.
Throughout his eight seasons, the 31-year-old has become one of the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball, with last season being no exception. In 31 starts during the 2025 campaign, Valdez posted a 13-11 record with two complete games, a 3.66 ERA, 3.37 FIP, 1.24 WHIP and 187 strikeouts across 192 innings of work.
Valdez's track record as a major league starter is simply impressive. He's a two-time All-Star, a World Series champion (2022), and tossed a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians on August 1, 2023.
The Orioles still having the likes of Grayson Rodriguez (elbow surgery), Kyle Bradish (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Wells (UCL surgery) continuing to slowly progress back to full strength. Bradish and breakout starter Trevor Rogers can theoretically form a strong one-two punch, but an addition like Valdez would not only vastly improve the rotation, but also add more stability to it just in case another starter underperforms or deals with injuries.
In 188 career games (166 starts), Valdez is 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA, 1,053 strikeouts and a 1.20 WHIP in 1,080.2 innings pitched.