Baltimore Orioles Catcher Named Player Analysts 'Want To See' in Arizona Fall League
The Baltimore Orioles have done nothing but show off young talent throughout the past few years.
While some of their youngsters have struggled a bit in recent weeks, it doesn't take away from what a lot of them have done over the past two seasons.
What's even more encouraging is there should be more on the way.
The Orioles moved a few of their top prospects at the trade deadline, but they still have countless others who could make an impact in the future.
Of those players is catcher Samuel Basallo.
He was a hot name at the trade deadline, as many teams would love a top-10 prospect in baseball.
Basallo, a catcher who can swing the bat at a high level, will likely play first base in Baltimore due to Adley Rutschman holding down everyday catching responsibilities.
Nonetheless, he's impressed during his time with the organization, and might have an opportunity to do so again this fall in the Arizona Fall League.
MLB.com's prospect writers listed one player from each team they want to see in the AFL, including Basallo.
"This might be more wish list than realistic thinking, given that the 20-year-old has played 117 games as of Wednesday and reached Triple-A. But getting some at-bats in Arizona could help him work on lessons he’s learned while scuffling a bit in Triple-A (.553 OPS) so that his bat can be ready to make an impact in Baltimore in 2025. Even catching bullpens in the AFL can be useful for a young backstop, too."
As they alluded to, he has a lot he could work on in the Arizona Fall League. Not because he needs all the help he can get, but because he's close to the Major Leagues.
There's also a chance the 20-year-old could be showcased in the offseason if the Orioles have any plans on trading him in the future.
With a massive winter coming up and the need for starting pitching help, he could headline a deal for an ace-caliber arm.
In 2024, Basallo has slashed .278/.342/.448 with 18 home runs, 23 doubles and 59 RBI in 453 at-bats. He's appeared in Double-A, was promoted to Triple-A where he is the youngest player at that level.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, the Dominican Republic native has a monster frame that projects well. Once he starts filling out, the power numbers should only increase.
Baltimore will have to decide who to send to Arizona in the coming months. Multiple players could benefit from more work, perhaps none more than Basallo.