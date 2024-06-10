Baltimore Orioles Crush Rivals With Historic Power Display
It's only June, but the Baltimore Orioles have already set or equaled a bunch of franchise records this season. Rarely a week goes by without the Orioles setting some kind of record, guaranteeing the 2024 squad will go down in history.
On Sunday, Baltimore made more history during its 9-2 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles pulverized the Rays with a unique power display, clubbing two home runs (including a grand slam), two doubles and three triples.
It was the first time in franchise history that Baltimore had a grand slam and three triples in the same game. Even better, it came at the expense of a division rival.
Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Jordan Westburg supplied the three-baggers. Cowser laced his first career triple with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, knocking in Westburg and extending the Orioles' lead to 3-0. Unfortunately, he was stranded at third as Ramon Urias grounded out to end the frame.
Mullins tripled to lead off the seventh, while Westburg socked his team-leading fifth triple to kick off the eighth. Both players came around to score, with Westburg coming home on Adley Rutschman's record-setting grand slam.
Getting three triples in a modern MLB game is incredibly difficult, as they have been declining across the sport for years due to smaller ballparks and better outfield defense. Baltimore entered Sunday's contest with just 13 triples through its first 63 games -- an average of one triple every 4.8 games. Sunday's performance speaks to the team's youth, speed, athleticism, hustle and aggressive approach on the bases.
Meanwhile, Rutschman's grand slam capped a monster three-hit, six-RBI performance. It was the second grand slam of his career, with his other one coming on April 19 against the Kansas City Royals earlier this year. The homer was Rutschman's 13th of the season, while his 49 RBIs lead the team as he continues to show an improved power stroke.
After winning the first three games of their series at Tropicana Field, the Orioles will go for the sweep on Monday night behind ace and early Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes (6-2, 2.26 ERA). Burnes has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this season and will be opposed by Ryan Pepiot, who's been solid in his first year with Tampa Bay (4-2, 3.96 ERA in 10 starts) after being traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.